DELFI LTD (PEFO)

DELFI LTD (PEFO)
News 
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

08/31/2018 | 11:47am CEST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2018 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Announcement Reference SG180831OTHR1M8P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Raymond Lam
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Additional Details
Name Of Person Francis Benedict Ryan
Age 69
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 10/09/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retirement
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 14/08/2013
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Financial Officer
Role and responsibilities Responsible for finance and accounting matters.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries N/A
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 176,000 shares
Past (for the last 5 years) None outside of Delfi Group
Present None outside of Delfi Group

Disclaimer

Delfi Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:46:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 412 M
EBIT 2018 40,5 M
Net income 2018 25,1 M
Finance 2018 22,0 M
Yield 2018 2,66%
P/E ratio 2018 18,80
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 484 M
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tiong Choon Chuang Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Pedro Francisco Mata-Bruckmann Chairman
Seok Bee Lim Group Chief Operating Officer
Francis Benedict Ryan Group Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELFI LTD-25.17%471
LINDT & SPRUENGLI20.03%19 167
BARRY CALLEBAUT-15.40%9 722
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-24.35%2 106
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO LTD-22.00%1 377
CLOETTA AB-7.34%847
