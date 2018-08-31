Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2018 17:36

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

Announcement Reference SG180831OTHR1M8P

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Raymond Lam

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

Additional Details

Name Of Person Francis Benedict Ryan

Age 69

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 10/09/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retirement

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 14/08/2013

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Financial Officer

Role and responsibilities Responsible for finance and accounting matters.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries N/A

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details 176,000 shares

Past (for the last 5 years) None outside of Delfi Group