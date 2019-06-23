Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

__________________________________________________________________________
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS
__________________________________________________________________________
The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited (Company) wishes to announce that with effect from
24 June 2019, the registered office address of the Company will be changed to:
111 Somerset Road
#16-12 TripleOne Somerset
Singapore 238164
The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged as follows:
Telephone number: +65 6477 5600
Facsimile number: +65 6887 5181
By Order of the Board
Chuang Yok Hoa / Raymond Lam
Company Secretaries
24 June 2019
Disclaimer
Delfi Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:04:01 UTC