Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

__________________________________________________________________________

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

__________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited (Company) wishes to announce that with effect from

24 June 2019, the registered office address of the Company will be changed to:

111 Somerset Road

#16-12 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged as follows:

Telephone number: +65 6477 5600

Facsimile number: +65 6887 5181

By Order of the Board

Chuang Yok Hoa / Raymond Lam

Company Secretaries

24 June 2019