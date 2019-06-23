Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

Log in
Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

__________________________________________________________________________

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

__________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited (Company) wishes to announce that with effect from

24 June 2019, the registered office address of the Company will be changed to:

111 Somerset Road

#16-12 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged as follows:

Telephone number: +65 6477 5600

Facsimile number: +65 6887 5181

By Order of the Board

Chuang Yok Hoa / Raymond Lam

Company Secretaries

24 June 2019

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 484 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 27,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 24,73
P/E ratio 2020 19,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 604 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,24 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Tiong Choon Chuang Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Pedro Francisco Mata-Bruckmann Chairman
Seok Bee Lim Group Chief Operating Officer
Liang Kwee Koo Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELFI LTD1.52%574
LINDT & SPRUENGLI7.50%17 624
BARRY CALLEBAUT26.78%10 758
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.15.84%2 445
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO LTD26.67%1 594
CLOETTA AB26.09%891
