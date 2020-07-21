DELFINGEN Industry : Date of publication of net sales for the 1st semester 2020

Log in
07/21/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Anteuil, July 21st, 2020

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions

for electric and fluid on-board networks

Press release

DELFINGEN informs the market that the publication of its net sales for the 1st semester 2020

will be on Friday, August 7th, 2020.

It will be available on the company's website at the following address:

www.delfingen.com > Finance > Publications > 2020 Fiscal year

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris - ISIN Code: FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL

www.delfingen.com

Disclaimer

Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 16:55:06 UTC
