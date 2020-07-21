DELFINGEN Industry : Date of publication of net sales for the 1st semester 2020

Anteuil, July 21st, 2020
DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks
Press release
DELFINGEN informs the market that the publication of its net sales for the 1st semester 2020
will be on Friday, August 7th, 2020.
It will be available on the company's website at the following address:
www.delfingen.com > Finance > Publications > 2020 Fiscal year
EURONEXT GROWTH Paris - ISIN Code: FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL
www.delfingen.com
Disclaimer
Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 16:55:06 UTC