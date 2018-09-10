Log in
Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 1st half-year 2018

09/10/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Acceleration in organic growth

In millions euros

1ST HY 2018

1ST HY 2017

Net sales

108.1

107.1

Ebitda

9.1

10.6

Current operating income

5.9

7.6

Operating income

5.9

7.6

Net income Group share

3.1

3.0

Cashﬂow from operating activities

0.5

2.9

Net ﬁnancial debt

56.2

51.7

Equity

64.4

58.1

Net sales increased by 9.6 % at constant exchange rates (+ 0.9 % in published data).

+ 4.1 %Net income

Group share

Cashﬂow fromoperating activities

Sales in the Specialty markets division are up by 4.6 % at constant exchange rates (- 3.4 % in published data).

The impact of the exchange rates on sales was unfavorable of - 9.3 M€.

DELFINGEN Industry generated a current operating income of 5.9 M€, i.e. 5.5 % of sales (7.6 M€ in the 1st half-year of 2017) with a decrease in gross margin by 1.1 percentage points (raw materials price increase and adverse impact of product mix), non-recurring fright costs of 1.1 M€ for the Celaya plant in order to meet the production ramp-up of the "technical tubing for ﬂuid transfer" business and an unfavorable effect of currencies of 0.3 M€.

Marchés de spécialités

The ﬁnancial result is - 1.6 M€ compared to - 3.0 M€ in the 1st half-year of 2017, which had been affected by a negative effect of currencies by 1.7 M€.

The effective tax rate reduced from 34.4 % to 28.5 %, due to the American tax reform which brought the income tax rate down from 34 % to 21 %.

Sales in the Automotive division, representing 79 % of the The net income is 3.1 M€ (up by 4.1 %). overall net sales, are up by 11 % at constant exchange rates

(+ 2.1 % in published data). Global automotive growth for the same period is +1.8 %1.

Sales in the "on-board networks protection" business are up by 6 % at constant exchange rates (- 2.6 % in published data).

The "technical tubing for ﬂuid transfer" business increased

The net ﬁnancial debt is at 56.2 M€ on June 30th, 2018 compared to 51 M€ on December 31st, 2017 due to an investment level of 4.3 M€ and a 7.3 M€ working capital requirement. The Gearing is at 87 %.

In a context where the automotive production is expectedby 50 % at constant exchange rates (+ 37.8 % in published data). to grow by 2 %, and currency exchange rates remain in line The "mechanical parts assembly" business went down by 1 % at with the actual levels, DELFINGEN Industry expects furtherconstant exchange rates (- 5.8 % in published data).

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris ISIN Code: FR 0000054132 Mnemonic: ALDEL

growth of its net sales in 2018.

1 Source: IHS

Contact: Mr. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00

www.delﬁngen.com

Next press release: November 5th, 2018 2018 3rd Quarter Sales

Disclaimer

Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:36:06 UTC
