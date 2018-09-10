Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 1st half-year 2018

Acceleration in organic growth
|
In millions euros
|
1ST HY 2018
|
1ST HY 2017
|
Net sales
|
108.1
|
107.1
|
Ebitda
|
9.1
|
10.6
|
Current operating income
|
5.9
|
7.6
|
Operating income
|
5.9
|
7.6
|
Net income Group share
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
Cashﬂow from operating activities
|
0.5
|
2.9
|
Net ﬁnancial debt
|
56.2
|
51.7
|
Equity
|
64.4
|
58.1
Net sales increased by 9.6 % at constant exchange rates (+ 0.9 % in published data).
Group share
Cashﬂow fromoperating activities
Sales in the Specialty markets division are up by 4.6 % at constant exchange rates (- 3.4 % in published data).
The impact of the exchange rates on sales was unfavorable of - 9.3 M€.
DELFINGEN Industry generated a current operating income of 5.9 M€, i.e. 5.5 % of sales (7.6 M€ in the 1st half-year of 2017) with a decrease in gross margin by 1.1 percentage points (raw materials price increase and adverse impact of product mix), non-recurring fright costs of 1.1 M€ for the Celaya plant in order to meet the production ramp-up of the "technical tubing for ﬂuid transfer" business and an unfavorable effect of currencies of 0.3 M€.
Marchés de spécialités
The ﬁnancial result is - 1.6 M€ compared to - 3.0 M€ in the 1st half-year of 2017, which had been affected by a negative effect of currencies by 1.7 M€.
The effective tax rate reduced from 34.4 % to 28.5 %, due to the American tax reform which brought the income tax rate down from 34 % to 21 %.
Sales in the Automotive division, representing 79 % of the The net income is 3.1 M€ (up by 4.1 %). overall net sales, are up by 11 % at constant exchange rates
(+ 2.1 % in published data). Global automotive growth for the same period is +1.8 %1.
Sales in the "on-board networks protection" business are up by 6 % at constant exchange rates (- 2.6 % in published data).
The "technical tubing for ﬂuid transfer" business increased
The net ﬁnancial debt is at 56.2 M€ on June 30th, 2018 compared to 51 M€ on December 31st, 2017 due to an investment level of 4.3 M€ and a 7.3 M€ working capital requirement. The Gearing is at 87 %.
In a context where the automotive production is expectedby 50 % at constant exchange rates (+ 37.8 % in published data). to grow by 2 %, and currency exchange rates remain in line The "mechanical parts assembly" business went down by 1 % at with the actual levels, DELFINGEN Industry expects furtherconstant exchange rates (- 5.8 % in published data).
growth of its net sales in 2018.
