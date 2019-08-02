Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Delfingen Industry    ALDEL   FR0000054132

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY

(ALDEL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 08/02 11:04:25 am
20.4 EUR   -2.86%
12:30pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2019
PU
11:41aDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2019
GL
07/03DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Anteuil, August 2nd, 2019

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions for electric and fluid on-board networks.

Press release

Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2019

5.9 % increase in published net sales

Outperformance of the global automotive production by 11 points

In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with an 11 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (80 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions.

This strong performance reﬂects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical ﬂuid transfer tubes.

Consolidated sales at the end of June 2019

In millions euros

20191

2018

Published

Net sales

114.5

108.1

5.9 %

Organic growth

Exchange rates impact

2.4 %

3.6 %

In millions euros

20191

2018

Published

Automotive

91.6

85.6

7.1 %

Specialty Markets

22.9

22.5

1.7 %

Organic

Exchange

growth

rates impact

3.8 %

3.2 %

- 3.2 %

4.8 %

1 Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 3.8 % in a market that went down by 6.7 %

The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 3.8 % at the end of June 2019 (+ 7.1 % in published data) at a period when the global automotive production went down by 6.7 %.

Net sales in the "on-board networks protection" business (which account for 58 % of overall sales) is stable at - 0.2 % (+ 2.8 % in published data).

The "technical ﬂuid transfer tubes" business went up by 15.3 % at constant exchange rates (+ 21.4 % in published data).

The "mechanical parts assembly" business went up by 12.9 % at constant exchange rates (+ 11.8 % in published data).

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of + 2.8 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

At constant exchange rates, sales per region evolved as follow:

  • - + 2.1 % in Europe - Africa (35.6 % of - Automobile - sales) in a market that went down by 8.4 %2,

  • - + 5.7 % in the Americas (49.4 % of - Automobile - sales) in a market that went down by 2.6 %2,

  • - + 2.4 % in Asia (15.1 % of - Automobile - sales) including + 6.5 % in India and + 0.4 % in China, in a market that went down by 7.4 %2.

2 Source IHS July 2019

Specialty markets

Sales in the specialty markets went down by 3.2 % at constant exchange rates (+ 1.7 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates:

  • - Drossbach North America sales went down by 1.6 % (+ 5.4 % in published data),

  • - The non-automotive "electrical and thermal insulation" business went down by 6.2 % (+ 0 % in published data),

  • - The non-automotive "technical textiles" business went down by 3.0 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Specialty markets - sales was favorable of + 1.0 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

The increase in sales at constant exchange rates in 2019 conﬁrms DELFINGEN's growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in the protection of on-board network solutions and diversiﬁcation in the ﬁeld of technical ﬂuid transfer tubes.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle.

DELFINGEN's mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris Code ISIN: FR 0000054132 Mnemonic: ALDEL

Next press release: September 6th, 2019 - 2019 1st Half-year results

Contact: Mr. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00

Disclaimer

Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
12:30pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2019
PU
11:41aDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2019
GL
07/03DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 1st quarter 2019
AQ
05/02DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : to present its technical belts and straps expertise at &ldq..
PU
03/29DELFINGEN INDUSTRY :  2018 annual results - Strong organic growth but decrease o..
GL
02/08DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 4th quarter 2018 - DELFINGEN continues its gr..
AQ
2018DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 3rd quarter 2018
PU
2018DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Sales are up by 9.9 % at constant exchange rates over the f..
GL
2018DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 14,0 M
Net income 2019 8,00 M
Debt 2019 54,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,40x
P/E ratio 2020 5,59x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 50,5 M
Chart DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Duration : Period :
Delfingen Industry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,50  €
Last Close Price 21,00  €
Spread / Highest target 7,14%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gérald Streit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Streit Chairman
Emmanuel Klinklin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Lemke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Massougnes des Fontaines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY8.81%56
DENSO CORP1.12%34 408
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%34 408
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%26 887
APTIV35.83%21 425
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group