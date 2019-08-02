Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2019

Anteuil, August 2nd, 2019

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions for electric and fluid on-board networks.

Press release Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2019

5.9 % increase in published net sales Outperformance of the global automotive production by 11 points

In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with an 11 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (80 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions.

This strong performance reﬂects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical ﬂuid transfer tubes.

Consolidated sales at the end of June 2019

In millions euros 20191 2018 Published Net sales 114.5 108.1 5.9 %

Organic growth Exchange rates impact 2.4 % 3.6 %

In millions euros 20191 2018 Published Automotive 91.6 85.6 7.1 % Specialty Markets 22.9 22.5 1.7 %

Organic Exchange growth rates impact 3.8 % 3.2 % - 3.2 % 4.8 %

1 Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 3.8 % in a market that went down by 6.7 %

The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 3.8 % at the end of June 2019 (+ 7.1 % in published data) at a period when the global automotive production went down by 6.7 %.

Net sales in the "on-board networks protection" business (which account for 58 % of overall sales) is stable at - 0.2 % (+ 2.8 % in published data).

The "technical ﬂuid transfer tubes" business went up by 15.3 % at constant exchange rates (+ 21.4 % in published data).

The "mechanical parts assembly" business went up by 12.9 % at constant exchange rates (+ 11.8 % in published data).

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of + 2.8 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

At constant exchange rates, sales per region evolved as follow:

- + 2.1 % in Europe - Africa (35.6 % of - Automobile - sales) in a market that went down by 8.4 %2,

- + 5.7 % in the Americas (49.4 % of - Automobile - sales) in a market that went down by 2.6 %2,

- + 2.4 % in Asia (15.1 % of - Automobile - sales) including + 6.5 % in India and + 0.4 % in China, in a market that went down by 7.4 %2.

2 Source IHS July 2019

Specialty markets

Sales in the specialty markets went down by 3.2 % at constant exchange rates (+ 1.7 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates:

- Drossbach North America sales went down by 1.6 % (+ 5.4 % in published data),

- The non-automotive "electrical and thermal insulation" business went down by 6.2 % (+ 0 % in published data),

- The non-automotive "technical textiles" business went down by 3.0 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Specialty markets - sales was favorable of + 1.0 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

The increase in sales at constant exchange rates in 2019 conﬁrms DELFINGEN's growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in the protection of on-board network solutions and diversiﬁcation in the ﬁeld of technical ﬂuid transfer tubes.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle.

DELFINGEN's mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris Code ISIN: FR 0000054132 Mnemonic: ALDEL

Next press release: September 6th, 2019 - 2019 1st Half-year results

Contact: Mr. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00