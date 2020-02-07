Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Delfingen Industry    ALDEL   FR0000054132

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY

(ALDEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/07 11:35:15 am
19.9 EUR   -1.97%
04:18pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 4th quarter 2019
PU
11:35aDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 4th quarter 2019
GL
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 3rd quarter 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 4th quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:18pm EST

Anteuil, February 7th, 2020

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions

for electric and fluid on-board networks.

Press

Net Sales

release

for 4th quarter 2019

7.7 % increase in published net sales Outperformance of the global automotive production by 12 points

In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with a 12 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (81 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions. This strong performance reflects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical fluids transfer tubes.

Consolidated sales at the end of December 2019

Marchés de spécialités

In millions euros

2019*

2018

Published

Organic growth

Exchange rates

impact

4.5 %

3.2 %

Net sales

230.5

214.0

7.7 %

In millions euros

2019*

2018

Published

Organic growth

Exchange rates

impact

Automotive

186.8

170.8

9.4 %

6.3 %

3.1 %

- 2.9 %

3.8 %

Industrial

43.6

43.3

0.9 %

* Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 6.3 % in a market that went down by 5.8 %

The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 6.3 % at the end of December 2019 (+ 9.4 % in published data), at a period when the global automotive production went down by 5.8 %**.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of 5.3 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).

By business

By region

  • Net sales in the "On-board networks protection" business (which account for 57.5 % of overall sales) is stable at + 0 % (+ 2.7 % in published data),

- The "Technical fluids transfer tubes" business went up by 26.6 % at constant exchange rates (+ 32.1 % in published data),

  • The "Assembly and logistic services" business went up by 16.8 % at constant exchange rates
    (17 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates, sales per region evolved as follow:

  • + 4.6 % in Europe - Africa (34 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went down by 6.1 %**,
  • + 8.1 % in the Americas (50.7 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went down by 4 %**,
  • + 5.6 % in Asia (15.3 % of - Automotive - sales), including + 3.1 % in India and + 6.4 % in China, in a market that went down by 6.4 %**.
  • Source: IHS December 2019

www.delfingen.com

Industrial market

Sales in the Industrial market went down by 2.9 % at constant exchange rates (+ 0.9 % in published data).

At constant exchange rates:

  • Drossbach North America sales went up by 1.7 % (+ 7.2 % in published data),
  • The non-automotive "Electrical and thermal insulation" business went down by 5.1 % (+ 0.3 % in published data),
  • The non-automotive "Technical belts and straps" business went down by 8.5 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was favorable of 1.6 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).

The increase in sales at constant exchange rates in 2019 confirms DELFINGEN's growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in the protection of on-board network solutions and diversification in the field of technical fluid transfer tubes.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle.

DELFINGEN's mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris

Next Press release: March 27th, 2020

Code ISIN: FR 0000054132

2019 Annual Results

Mnemonic: ALDEL

Contact : Mr. Christophe CLERC : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00

www.delfingen.com

Disclaimer

Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 21:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
04:18pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 4th quarter 2019
PU
11:35aDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 4th quarter 2019
GL
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 3rd quarter 2019
GL
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 1st half-year 2019
PU
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 2019 1st half-year results
GL
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2019
PU
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2019
GL
2019DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 48,9 M
Chart DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Duration : Period :
Delfingen Industry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 19,90  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gérald Streit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Streit Chairman
Emmanuel Klinklin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Lemke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Juan Manuel Diaz Huder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY1.00%53
DENSO CORPORATION-6.10%32 665
CONTINENTAL AG-7.67%22 732
APTIV-7.09%22 384
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 824
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.64%15 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group