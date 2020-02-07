Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 4th quarter 2019

Anteuil, February 7th, 2020
DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks.
|
|
Press
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
release
|
|
for 4th quarter 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7 % increase in published net sales Outperformance of the global automotive production by 12 points
In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with a 12 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (81 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions. This strong performance reflects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical fluids transfer tubes.
Consolidated sales at the end of December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marchés de spécialités
|
In millions euros
|
2019*
|
2018
|
Published
|
|
Organic growth
|
Exchange rates
|
|
impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5 %
|
3.2 %
|
Net sales
|
230.5
|
214.0
|
7.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions euros
|
2019*
|
2018
|
Published
|
|
Organic growth
|
Exchange rates
|
|
impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive
|
186.8
|
170.8
|
9.4 %
|
|
6.3 %
|
3.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 2.9 %
|
3.8 %
|
Industrial
|
43.6
|
43.3
|
0.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Unaudited
Automotive market: growth is 6.3 % in a market that went down by 5.8 %
The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 6.3 % at the end of December 2019 (+ 9.4 % in published data), at a period when the global automotive production went down by 5.8 %**.
The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of 5.3 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).