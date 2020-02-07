Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 4th quarter 2019

Anteuil, February 7th, 2020

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions

for electric and fluid on-board networks.

Press Net Sales release for 4th quarter 2019

7.7 % increase in published net sales Outperformance of the global automotive production by 12 points

In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with a 12 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (81 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions. This strong performance reflects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical fluids transfer tubes.

Consolidated sales at the end of December 2019

Marchés de spécialités In millions euros 2019* 2018 Published Organic growth Exchange rates impact 4.5 % 3.2 % Net sales 230.5 214.0 7.7 % In millions euros 2019* 2018 Published Organic growth Exchange rates impact Automotive 186.8 170.8 9.4 % 6.3 % 3.1 % - 2.9 % 3.8 % Industrial 43.6 43.3 0.9 %

* Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 6.3 % in a market that went down by 5.8 %

The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 6.3 % at the end of December 2019 (+ 9.4 % in published data), at a period when the global automotive production went down by 5.8 %**.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of 5.3 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).