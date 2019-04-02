DGAP-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Delignit AG: Delignit AG confirms record revenues in 2018 and looks positively into the future



02.04.2019 / 07:00

Delignit AG confirms record revenues in 2018 and looks positively into the future

- Revenues in 2018 rise by 14.4 percent to over EUR 60 million for the first time

- EBITDA 2018 increased by 15.9 percent to EUR 5.6 million

- Guidance 2019: EUR 70 million revenue; EBITDA margin 9.3 percent



Blomberg, 2nd April 2019. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of environmentally-friendly hardwood-based products and system solutions, was able to confirm the predicted growth forecast for 2018 and has achieved the highest revenue in the company's history with EUR 60.3 million (previous year EUR 52.7 million). At 9.3 percent, the earnings margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA margin) was slightly above the prior-year margin of 9.2 percent. EBITDA thus rose to EUR 5.6 million in 2018 from EUR 4.9 million in the previous year. Consolidated net income improved by 33.4 percent to EUR 2.6 million from

EUR 1.9 million a year earlier. Delignit AG has achieved a result of EUR 0.31 per share in 2018 after EUR 0.24 in 2017.

The Management Board expects that the dynamic growth of recent years can be continued in the fiscal year 2019. Revenues are expected to rise to EUR 70 million in 2019, with the EBITDA margin at the 2018 level.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on

4th June 2019 that the dividend for the 2018 fiscal year be unchanged from the previous year at EUR 0.05 per share.

The Annual Report 2018 will be published in April 2019 and will be available on the Company's website at www.delignit.com in the Investor Relations section.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions from renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognized development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With an industry-wide variety of applications and manufacturing range, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example: as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail stock manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are furthermore, in addition to other applications used as trunk floors, interior equipment for motor caravans, building equipment and security solutions.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is CO 2 neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. The Delignit AG is listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information visit our website at www.delignit.com .

Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-156

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ir@delignit.com