DELIGNIT AG

(DLX)
Delignit AG: Delignit generates record revenue, acquires major new order and expects significant growth in revenue and EBITDA margin in 2020

02/24/2020 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
24.02.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Consolidated revenue at record level and EBITDA margin at upper end of guidance

- Major new order underpins successful start to the year

- Further growth and increase in EBITDA margin expected in 2020

Blomberg, 24 February 2020. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, set a new consolidated revenue record in fiscal year 2019. According to provisional, unaudited figures, revenue rose by around 7 % to ? 64.4 million in 2019 after ? 60.3 million in the previous year. Operating income increased at an even faster rate to around ? 67.6 million after ? 60.8 million in the previous year. The Group's EBITDA margin, at over 7 % of operating income, is confirmed to be at the upper end of the guidance.

Delignit made a successful start to fiscal year 2020 and acquired a major new order. Delignit is thus further diversifying the range of applications for its lightweight products, which are being deployed as a transport fastening solution for the first time. The cooperation is set to run for nine years with a revenue volume in the high seven figures over this period. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

For 2020, Delignit AG expects to continue the dynamic growth trajectory of recent years and forecasts revenue of more than ? 70 million and an EBITDA margin of more than 8 %. Growth in 2020 is to be driven in particular by the serial supply contract for motor caravan equipment that commenced last year and by the order acquired at the end of 2019 from a world-leading manufacturer of light commercial vehicles in the US.

Markus Büscher, CEO of Delignit AG, is optimistic about the future: "In recent years, we have implemented our diversification strategy very consistently. This is corroborated by the latest orders, which give us the potential for further dynamic growth based on a wide-ranging and very well-filled order book."

On this basis, the Management Board believes that the stage is set for the achievement of its vision of revenue exceeding ? 100 million by the end of 2023. In particular, the continued pursuit of expansion into the US, the enhancement of new customer relationships, and the potential momentum in the railway market give rise to growth opportunities that can be accelerated by strategic M&A.

The 2019 annual report will be published in April 2020, when it will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail stock manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is CO2 neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:
Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Tel. +49 5235 966-156
Fax +49 5235 966-351
E-mail: ir@delignit.com


24.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0
Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105
E-mail: info@delignit.de
Internet: http://www.delignit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 981619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

981619  24.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
