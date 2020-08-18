Log in
Delignit AG

DELIGNIT AG

(DLX)
  Report
News 


Delignit : reports financial figures for the first half of 2020 and provides revenue outlook

08/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Delignit reports financial figures for the first half of 2020 and provides revenue outlook

Blomberg, 17 August 2020: Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, generated revenue of € 25.6 million in the first half of 2020, down 20.6 % on the previous year's figure of € 32.3 million. This is essentially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, of € 1.6 million (PY: € 2.4 million), operating earnings were clearly positive thanks to the immediate cost reduction measures. Earnings per share were also kept positive at € 0.01.

With regard to 2020 as a whole, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are currently expected to continue making a significant impact on business performance as the year progresses. However, a stabilisation in call-offs for the rest of the fiscal year is currently being observed in the Automotive target market. Assuming that the economic recovery continues in the second half of the year and there is no renewed escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board expects group revenue of € 51 million to € 56 million for fiscal year 2020. Given the high degree of uncertainty over the further development of costs, however, it is not yet possible to provide a reliable estimate of group results in the current fiscal year.

The full half-year report will be published on 18 August 2020, when it will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact: Delignit AG Königswinkel 2-6 32825 Blomberg Germany

Tel. +49 5235 966-156 Fax +49 5235 966-351E-mail: ir@delignit.com

Disclaimer

Delignit AG published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 12:40:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 54,2 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2020 0,30 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net Debt 2020 7,05 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,7x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 35,4 M 42,0 M 42,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart DELIGNIT AG
Duration : Period :
Delignit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIGNIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,80 €
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Büscher Chief Executive Officer
Christof Nesemeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Breitkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Duray Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIGNIT AG-19.10%42
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION10.14%3 670
NORBORD INC.31.30%2 785
STELLA-JONES INC.22.89%2 357
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-7.43%1 651
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD90.20%1 509
