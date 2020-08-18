Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Delignit reports financial figures for the first half of 2020 and provides revenue outlook

Blomberg, 17 August 2020: Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, generated revenue of € 25.6 million in the first half of 2020, down 20.6 % on the previous year's figure of € 32.3 million. This is essentially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, of € 1.6 million (PY: € 2.4 million), operating earnings were clearly positive thanks to the immediate cost reduction measures. Earnings per share were also kept positive at € 0.01.

With regard to 2020 as a whole, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are currently expected to continue making a significant impact on business performance as the year progresses. However, a stabilisation in call-offs for the rest of the fiscal year is currently being observed in the Automotive target market. Assuming that the economic recovery continues in the second half of the year and there is no renewed escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board expects group revenue of € 51 million to € 56 million for fiscal year 2020. Given the high degree of uncertainty over the further development of costs, however, it is not yet possible to provide a reliable estimate of group results in the current fiscal year.

The full half-year report will be published on 18 August 2020, when it will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact: Delignit AG Königswinkel 2-6 32825 Blomberg Germany

Tel. +49 5235 966-156 Fax +49 5235 966-351E-mail: ir@delignit.com