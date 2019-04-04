DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero enters into equity collar transaction for 3.2 million shares in Takeaway.com to protect part of the value of its shareholding in Takeaway.com



04.04.2019 / 17:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The objective of the collar transaction is to provide protection on approximately one third of the shares Delivery Hero will receive in Takeaway.com. The equity collar will also allow Delivery Hero to participate in part of any further share price appreciation of this portion of the Takeaway.com shareholding. Delivery Hero has elected for cash settlement of the collar over time by default.



To facilitate the transaction, Morgan Stanley will sell up to 3 million of such shares in Takeaway.com through an accelerated bookbuild offering which will start immediately. The cash raised from the equity collar will be released to Delivery Hero to allow for increased strategic flexibility for opportunistic M&A transactions.



Delivery Hero has committed to a 90-day lock-up with respect to additional Takeaway.com shares following the pricing of the offering.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Duncan McIntyre

SVP Corporate Finance & Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com Media Enquiries:

Vincent Pfeifer

Spokesperson & Senior Manager Corporate Communications

press@deliveryhero.com Disclaimer This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.







Contact:

Vincent Pfeifer

Corporate Communications & Spokesman Berlin, Germany, April 4, 2019 - Today, Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") has decided to enter into a multi-year equity collar agreement in relation to 3.2 million of its shares in Takeaway.com N.V. ("Takeaway.com") which it received in connection with the sale of its German food delivery to Takeaway.com on April 1, 2019.The objective of the collar transaction is to provide protection on approximately one third of the shares Delivery Hero will receive in Takeaway.com. The equity collar will also allow Delivery Hero to participate in part of any further share price appreciation of this portion of the Takeaway.com shareholding. Delivery Hero has elected for cash settlement of the collar over time by default.To facilitate the transaction, Morgan Stanley will sell up to 3 million of such shares in Takeaway.com through an accelerated bookbuild offering which will start immediately. The cash raised from the equity collar will be released to Delivery Hero to allow for increased strategic flexibility for opportunistic M&A transactions.Delivery Hero has committed to a 90-day lock-up with respect to additional Takeaway.com shares following the pricing of the offering.Disclaimer This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.Contact:Vincent PfeiferCorporate Communications & Spokesman

04.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

