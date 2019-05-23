Log in
DELIVERY HERO

(DHER)
Delivery Hero SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/23/2019 | 05:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2019 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Graf von Hardenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Subscription right to subscribe Delivery Hero SE shares from conditional capital; identification of shares: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the grant of 7381 stock options within the meaning of Article 10 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 under the Stock Option Program 2017 of Delivery Hero SE. The exercisability of the stock options depends, in particular, on the achievement of the performance target, the expiration of the waiting period and the vesting date. The exercise price per share option corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the shares in the three months prior to the grant date of the share option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51297  23.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
