Delivery Hero SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Graf von Hardenberg
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Subscription right to subscribe Delivery Hero SE shares from conditional capital; identification of shares: DE000A2E4K43
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of the grant of 7381 stock options within the meaning of Article 10 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 under the Stock Option Program 2017 of Delivery Hero SE. The exercisability of the stock options depends, in particular, on the achievement of the performance target, the expiration of the waiting period and the vesting date. The exercise price per share option corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the shares in the three months prior to the grant date of the share option.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
