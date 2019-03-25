Log in
DELIVERY HERO

(DHER)
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/25/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.03.2019 / 11:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2019 German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791125  25.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 766 M
EBIT 2018 -207 M
Net income 2018 -137 M
Finance 2018 439 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
Capitalization 6 499 M
Managers
NameTitle
Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO6.65%7 344
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.95%441 447
NETFLIX34.88%157 616
NASPERS LIMITED17.07%101 262
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR28.44%27 770
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.47%24 978
