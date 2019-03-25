Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed for the business year 2019: Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2019 German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html

