Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Rocket Internet SE
| %
| %
| %
|Jade 1085. GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1
| %
| %
| %
|Global Online Takeaway Group S.A.
|4.66 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: