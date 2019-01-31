Log in
News Summary

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2019 | 04:30am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2019 / 10:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Rocket Internet SE
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.95 % 0.0002 % 4.95 % 185930494
Previous notification 5.25 % 0.0002 % 5.25 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 9204926 0.00 % 4.95 %
Total 9204926 4.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Purchase Option 289 0.0002 %
    Total 289 0.0002 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rocket Internet SE % % %
Jade 1085. GmbH % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 4.66 % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
Jade 1085. GmbH % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC % % %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 4.66 % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC % % %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
Jade 1085. GmbH % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 4.66 % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
Jade 1085. GmbH % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC % % %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 4.66 % % %
- % % %
Rocket Internet SE % % %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1 % % %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC % % %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jan 2019


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771243  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
