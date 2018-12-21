Log in
DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero : sells German food delivery operations to Takeaway.com

12/21/2018 | 01:42am CET
The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin

(Reuters) - Delivery Hero, the world's biggest online food delivery firm, said it is selling its German food delivery operations to Netherlands-based Takeaway.com for 930 million euros (841.53 million pounds).

The deal value includes 508 million euros in cash and 9.5 million shares in Takeaway.com worth 422 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

Takeaway, by far the largest food ordering service in the Netherlands, has been locked in an expensive fight for dominance in the German market with Delivery Hero.

Delivery Hero will sell its German food delivery businesses Lieferheld, Pizza.de and foodora in return for a cash and equity stake in the Dutch company, the statement added.

Once completed, the equity portion of the deal would represent a stake of about 18 percent of Takeaway's total shares, Delivery Hero said.

Takeaway has secured committed debt financing of 680 million euros for the cash portion of the transaction, according to the statement.

The German company, which operates in more than 40 countries, said it is expecting revenue between 1.08 billion euros and 1.15 billion euros for 2019.

Takeaway said in October its third-quarter orders grew by 40 percent in the German market.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO -4.76% 27.62 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
TAKEAWAY.COM -1.21% 44.9 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 765 M
EBIT 2018 -201 M
Net income 2018 -185 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,47x
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 5 392 M
Chart DELIVERY HERO
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,7 €
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO-12.12%6 146
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-25.99%368 301
NETFLIX38.97%116 334
NASPERS LIMITED-20.07%86 263
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%21 180
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP45.14%14 822
