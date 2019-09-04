Log in
09/04/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Delivery Hero Reports H1 2019 Financial Results. FY 2019 Revenues Expected to Reach Top of Revenue Guidance Range of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 Billion

04.09.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 4 September 2019 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero"), one of the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplaces, publishes its half-year 2019 results.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, commented:

"A significant revenue acceleration to 103% YoY in Q2 boosted H1 performance. The initiatives to improve our product offering and own-delivery services are driving strong top-line growth in Q3 and we see this trend continuing into the year-end. We are confident that we can achieve our ambitious targets and expect our full-year revenues to reach the top of the guidance range."


Group Financial Performance H1 2019:
 
  • Orders increased from 167 million to 269 million, with order growth accelerating from 50% YoY in H1 2018 to 61% YoY in H1 2019
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by 60% YoY on constant currency and by 59% YoY on reported currency basis to EUR 3,192 million (H1 2018: 57% YoY on constant currency and 42% YoY on reported currency)
  • Revenues grew by 98% YoY on constant currency and by 99% YoY on reported currency basis to EUR 582 million (H1 2018: 74% YoY on constant currency and 58% YoY on reported currency)
  • Adjusted EBITDA at negative EUR 171 million, with a margin of negative 29%, is in line with management expectations (H1 201: negative EUR 25 million)


2019 Outlook:
 
  • Given the continued positive momentum with higher levels of new customer acquisitions, orders and revenues, Delivery Hero raises the full year 2019 revenue guidance to the top of the previously announced guidance range between EUR 1.3 and EUR 1.4 billion
  • Delivery Hero expects adjusted EBITDA in line with the previously announced guidance of between negative EUR 370 million and negative EUR 420 million
    • This guidance includes the EUR 100 million of additional investments announced in June 2019
    • The Europe segment is expected to breakeven during the second half of 2019
    • The MENA segment is expected to generate full-year adjusted EBITDA of EUR 70 million


Key Performance Indicators:
 
  Q1
2018		 Q2
2018

 		 H1
2018		 Q3
2018		 Q4
2018		 FY
2018

 		 Q1
2019
 		 Q2
2019		 H1
2019		  
  EUR
million		 EUR
million		 EUR
million		 EUR
million		    EUR
million		 EUR
million		 EUR
million		 EUR
million		 EUR
million		  
Group                    
Orders (Unit million) 80.2 86.4 166.6 94.5 108.3 369.4 124.5 144.2 268.8  
     % YoY Growth 51.8% 48.3% 50.0% 49.0% 46.7% 48.8% 55.2% 67.0% 61.4%
   % OD Orders 10.2% 11.9% 11.1% 16.4% 19.5% 14.9% 25.0% 29.9% 27.6%  
GMV1,2 970.7 1,041.1 2,011.8 1,119.8 1,322.8 4,454.4 1,507.6 1,684.1 3,191.7  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 42.5% 40.7% 41.6% 39.7% 45.7% 42.3% 55.3% 61.8% 58.6%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 59.4% 55.6% 57.4% 46.2% 57.8% 54.7% 56.8% 63.7% 60.4%  
Total Segment Revenues1,2 137.7 154.5 292.2 175.9 218.9 687.0 267.2 314.6 581.7  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 56.2% 58.7% 57.5% 65.3% 74.4% 64.6% 94.1% 103.6% 99.1%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 73.9% 74.0% 74.0% 71.4% 85.5% 76.8% 93.0% 103.0% 98.3%  
MENA                    
Orders (Unit million) 41.1 44.2 85.4 48.7 56.5 190.6 64.6 70.6 135.2  
   % YoY Growth 60.4% 56.5% 58.3% 53.8% 50.9% 54.9% 57.0% 59.7% 58.4%  
   % OD Orders 7.9% 9.4% 8.7% 14.4% 18.6% 13.1% 26.5% 28.3% 27.4%  
GMV 439.8 479.9 919.7 549.7 630.6 2,099.9 744.8 813.8 1,558.5  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 52.4% 53.2% 52.8% 50.1% 56.9% 53.3% 69.3% 69.6% 69.5%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 76.6% 74.6% 75.6% 64.7% 66.3% 69.9% 69.6% 70.0% 69.8%  
Revenues 56.6 66.7 123.3 85.0 108.1 316.4 143.9 164.3 308.2  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 91.5% 103.8% 97.9% 103.4% 119.7% 106.4% 154.1% 146.4% 149.9%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 121.5% 130.1% 126.1% 117.6% 126.5% 123.9% 146.8% 141.2% 143.8%  
Europe                    
Orders (Unit million) 13.8 14.6 28.4 14.3 17.5 60.3 19.2 20.8 39.9  
   % YoY Growth 37.9% 39.1% 38.5% 43.5% 44.6% 41.4% 38.5% 42.1% 40.4%  
   % OD Orders 6.1% 6.4% 6.2% 7.8% 8.5% 7.3% 10.2% 13.1% 11.7%  
GMV 173.1 173.2 346.3 174.8 213.4 734.5 232.0 248.6 480.6  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 34.8% 31.4% 33.1% 33.7% 36.4% 34.2% 34.1% 43.5% 38.8%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 35.7% 32.8% 34.2% 36.1% 37.9% 35.7% 35.4% 44.7% 40.0%  
Revenues 27.4 27.4 54.8 27.6 33.6 115.9 37.0 41.3 78.2  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 29.1% 25.1% 27.1% 28.5% 34.8% 29.6% 34.9% 50.7% 42.8%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 30.6% 26.8% 28.7% 31.1% 36.5% 31.5% 36.6% 52.2% 44.4%  
Asia                    
Orders (Unit million) 17.6 18.7 36.3 21.9 24.4 82.6 30.4 40.2 70.6  
   % YoY Growth 53.8% 46.9% 50.2% 50.6% 48.6% 49.8% 73.0% 114.8% 94.6%  
   % OD Orders 19.4% 21.8% 20.6% 25.7% 27.5% 24.0% 29.3% 38.8% 34.7%  
GMV 261.7 280.0 541.7 317.4 354.5 1,213.7 416.3 479.0 895.3  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 41.4% 39.8% 40.6% 50.4% 43.2% 43.8% 59.1% 71.1% 65.3%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 52.7% 45.7% 49.0% 48.7% 42.0% 46.9% 54.3% 72.5% 63.7%  
Revenues 39.9 44.7 84.6 50.8 57.1 192.5 66.7 83.0 149.7  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 44.7% 44.2% 44.4% 63.2% 52.1% 51.3% 67.3% 85.7% 77.0%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 56.4% 50.2% 53.1% 61.3% 50.4% 54.3% 61.4% 84.9% 73.8%  
Americas                    
Orders (Unit million) 7.7 8.8 16.5 9.6 9.8 36.0 10.4 12.6 23.1  
   % YoY Growth 33.8% 31.1% 32.4% 32.6% 25.9% 30.6% 35.5% 43.8% 39.9%  
   % OD Orders 9.5% 12.9% 11.3% 18.6% 24.2% 16.8% 30.2% 37.6% 34.3%  
GMV1,2 96.1 108.0 204.2 77.9 124.3 406.3 114.5 142.7 257.2  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 21.1% 14.3% 17.4% -16.9% 22.0% 10.0% 19.1% 32.1% 26.0%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 51.0% 45.8% 48.1% -17.5% 93.4% 44.0% 44.0% 43.7% 43.8%  
Revenues1,2 13.8 15.8 29.6 12.5 20.1 62.1 19.6 26.1 45.7  
   % YoY Growth (RC) 40.7% 34.3% 37.2% 4.0% 45.4% 31.2% 42.5% 65.0% 54.5%  
   % YoY Growth (CC) 73.1% 68.5% 70.6% 8.4% 123.8% 70.3% 75.7% 80.4% 78.2%  
                                         




 
  Q2 2019 Q2 2018

 		 Reported
Currency
Change
 		 Constant Currency Change

 		 H1 2019 H1 2018

 		 Reported
Currency
Change
 		 Constant Currency Change

 
  EUR
million		 EUR
million		 % % EUR
million		 EUR
million		    
Group                
Orders (Unit million) 144.2 86.4 67.0% 67.0% 268.8 166.6 61.4% 61.4%
GMV1,2 1.684.1 1,041.1 61.8% 63.7% 3.191.7 2,011.8 58.6% 60.4%
Total Segment Revenues1,2 314.6 154.5 103.6% 103.0% 581.8 292.2 99.1% 98.3%
Adjusted EBITDA               -171.1 -25.0    
MENA                
Orders (Unit million) 70.6 44.2 59.7% 59.7% 135.2 85.4 58.4% 58.4%
GMV 813.8 479.9 69.6% 70.0% 1.558.5 919.7 69.5% 69.8%
Revenues 164.3 66.7 146.4% 141.2% 308.2 123.3 149.9% 143.8%
Adjusted EBITDA               -9.7 9.0    
Europe                
Orders (Unit million) 20.8 14.6 42.1% 42.1% 39.9 28.4 40.4% 40.4%
GMV 248.6 173.2 43.5% 44.7% 480.6 346.3 38.8% 40.0%
Revenues 41.3 27.4 50.7% 52.2% 78.2 54.8 42.8% 44.4%
Adjusted EBITDA               -9.6 -0.9    
Asia                
Orders (Unit million) 40.2 18.7 114.8% 114.8% 70.6 36.3 94.6% 94.6%
GMV 479.0 280.0 71.1% 72.5% 895.3 541.7 65.3% 63.7%
Revenues 83.0 44.7 85.7% 84.9% 149.7 84.6 77.0% 73.8%
Adj. EBITDA         -94.6 -15.0    
Americas                
Orders (Unit million) 12.6 8.8 43.8% 43.8% 23.1 16.5 39.9% 39.9%
GMV1,2 142.7 108.0 32.1% 43.7% 257.2 204.2 26.0% 43.8%
Revenues1,2 26.1 15.8 65.0% 80.4% 45.7 29.6 54.5% 78.2%
Adjusted EBITDA               -57.2 -18.0    

1) Americas revenues and GMV are impacted by the Argentinian operations qualifying as hyperinflationary economy according to IAS 29 beginning 1 September 2018. 2018 revenue is retrospectively adjusted.
2) Includes reported growth rates for Argentina in constant currency due to the effects of hyperinflation in Argentina.


Definitions:
  • The reported figures have been retrospectively adjusted for the divestments of foodora (Australia, France, Italy & Netherlands) and Germany. The numbers have not been adjusted for smaller acquisitions or divestments. The Zomato UAE food delivery business is consolidated from 1 March 2019 onwards
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is the total value of orders (including VAT) transmitted to restaurants
  • Revenues presented for Delivery Hero represent the total segment revenues prior to discounts. Discounts amounted to EUR 71 million in H1 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 13 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA is the earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, financial result, depreciation and amortization and non-operating earnings effects. Non-operating earnings effects comprise, in particular (i) expenses for share-based compensation, (ii) expenses for services in connection with corporate transactions and financing rounds, (iii) expenses for reorganization measures, (iv) expenses for the implementation of information technology, and (v) other non-operating expenses and income, especially the result from disposal of tangible and intangible assets, the result from sale and abandonment of subsidiaries, allowances for other receivables, and non-income taxes. From 1 January 2019, Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation from the right of use assets under IFRS 16
  • Constant currency figures provide an indication of the business performance by removing the impact of foreign exchange rate movements


Additional Information:

The full Half-Year Report 2019 can be downloaded on the Delivery Hero website, via the following link: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html

On 7 November 2019 Delivery Hero will publish its Q3/9M 2019 Quarterly Trading Update.

About Delivery Hero:
Delivery Hero is one of the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplaces. The Company maintains number one competitive market positions, in terms of restaurants, active users, orders and number of online and mobile platforms, across 33 out of 41 countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 300 cities around the world. The Company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has over 22,000 employees.

For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

WKN: A2E4K4; ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


 
Investor Relations Enquiries:
Maryia Berasneva-McNamara
Head of Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com

Julia Stoetzel
Director, Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com
 		 Media Enquiries:
Suzette Meade
Senior Director, Global Communications
press@deliveryhero.com

Vincent Pfeifer
Senior Manager, Global Communications
press@deliveryhero.com
 


Disclaimer:
The presentation contains forward looking statements, other estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding Delivery Hero SE's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates and potential or ongoing acquisitions. By their nature, Forward-looking Statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Similarly, past performance should not be taken as an indication of future results, and nor representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. The development of Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates, and the effect of acquisitions on Delivery Hero SE may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance. In addition, even if the development of Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates are consistent with the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance, those developments may not be indicative of Delivery Hero SE's results, liquidity or financial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this presentation. Any Forward-Looking Statements only speak as at the date of this press release is provided to the recipient and it is up to the recipient to make its own assessment of the validity of any Forward-looking Statements and assumptions. No liability whatsoever is accepted by Delivery Hero SE in respect of the achievement of such Forward-looking Statements and assumptions.











 

04.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: info@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 868037

 
End of News DGAP News Service

868037  04.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=868037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
