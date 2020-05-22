DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.05.2020 / 18:25

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 20 May 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 198728797



