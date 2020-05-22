Log in
DELIVERY HERO SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/22/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
22.05.2020 / 18:25

22.05.2020 / 18:25
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 20 May 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
198728797


22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1053877  22.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
