Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
05/22/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
22.05.2020 / 18:25
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
20 May 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
198728797
