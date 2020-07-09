Delivery Hero : continues to strengthen its green program by investing in sustainable solutions

09 Jul 2020 by Robin Nierynck

As part of a wider strategy to ramp up sustainability efforts and address the environmental challenges facing the industry, Delivery Hero has invested in a number of sustainable companies over the past 24 months.

The companies include BIO-LUTIONS, Wisefood, JUST and Impossible Foods. Covering solutions from packaging to food alternatives, they all have one thing in common: innovating the status quo for a brighter, better and greener future.

Berlin, 9 July, 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ('Delivery Hero'), the world's leading local delivery platform, has acquired minority positions in a number of sustainable companies over the past two years that offer alternative solutions to environmental challenges relating to its business model.

These efforts are part of a wider strategy to ramp up sustainability efforts and address the environmental challenges facing the industry. Other measures include turning Delivery Hero's European operations fully carbon neutral in January 2020. Our ultimate ambition is to become carbon neutral globally in 2021.

Investing in sustainability makes sense: for the industry, our markets and the world we live in. Sustainable, scalable innovation enables us to help develop and implement products that drive the industry forward. Delivery Hero aims to find and implement these solutions through, for example, operational partnerships in order to make meaningful contributions towards a greener industry and environment, as well as safeguarding our communities and markets across the world from the effects of environmental challenges.

Jeffrey Oatham, Director of CSR and Sustainability at Delivery Hero, said:

'At Delivery Hero, we accept the responsibility to become a more sustainable business. We invest in sustainability because we care: about our employees, partners, customers, the communities we operate in, and the environment. One way we can do this is to support new innovations that replace polluting products within the food delivery value chain. Our minority positions in these sustainable companies support the disruptive solutions this planet needs.'

Throughout the past two years, Delivery Hero has acquired minority positions in companies that develop sustainable solutions for the food and delivery industry. Currently, Delivery Hero has partnered with four companies:

BIO-LUTIONS (Hamburg, Germany)

Develops and produces eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging from local agricultural byproducts, as a solution for fighting plastic waste.

(Hamburg, Germany) Develops and produces eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging from local agricultural byproducts, as a solution for fighting plastic waste. Eat JUST (San Francisco, USA)

A leading food technology business that develops plant-based food products for a healthier, more accessible food system.

(San Francisco, USA) A leading food technology business that develops plant-based food products for a healthier, more accessible food system. Wisefood (Munich, Germany)

Offers an innovative and edible alternative to the plastic straw made from cereals, apple fibre, stevia and citric acid.

(Munich, Germany) Offers an innovative and edible alternative to the plastic straw made from cereals, apple fibre, stevia and citric acid. Impossible Foods (California, USA)

Produces plant-based substitutes for meat products, to counter negative health and environmental impact of meat production.

Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder & CEO at JUST: 'We believe being unconventional and standing apart is necessary, for the planet and the people who live on it. Our partnership with the innovative team at Delivery Hero is emblematic of thinking anew about how to make our food system more just.' Learn more about JUST.

Eduardo Gordillo, CEO & Founder at BIO-LUTIONS: 'We strive to renaturate the world of materials. That means that truly ecological solutions cannot come at the cost of the planet but should work in harmony with the natural environment. Our way to achieve this is by using agricultural residues as our key production resource. One of the advantages is that agricultural residues are available all over the world, meaning we can always source them straight in the region of production. Delivery Hero operates all over the world, and creating packaging in the region where it is needed out of local raw materials with local workforce will be one cornerstone in our partnership.' Learn more about BIO-LUTIONS.

Philipp Silbernagel, CEO at Wisefood: 'We have almost substituted more than 100 million straws with our sustainable alternative. Our products are fully biodegradable, plus we use as many leftovers from food production as possible. What makes our company unique is that we invest a lot into R&D and our production and therefore have a high technology advantage. Wisefood is the first company producing edible straws in paper packaging in a fully automated process with a capacity of more than 5 billion straws per year.' Learn more about Wisefood.

David Lee, Chief Financial Officer, Impossible Foods: '9 out of 10 of the consumers of Impossible Foods are meat-eaters who don't want to compromise anymore to enjoy the meat they crave. We accomplish this through technology and R&D. Delivery Hero is a global innovator in the food industry, and we are proud to partner with them.' Learn more about Impossible Foods.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform. The company holds a strong position in 36 out of 42 countries in which it operates across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa in terms of restaurants, active users, orders, online and mobile platforms. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 530 cities around the globe. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the Company has over 25,000 employees.

For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

PRESS CONTACT

Kingsum Li

Specialist, Corporate & CSR Communications

moc.orehyrevilednull@il.musgnik

Share