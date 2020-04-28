Delivery Hero : reports jump in customers during lockdowns

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero reported that orders and revenues almost doubled in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns closed restaurants and prompted more people to order meals and groceries from home.

The Berlin-based company said sales rose 92% to 515 million euros ($557.23 million). After an initial negative effect from COVID-19, it said it had seen a quick recovery, adding 10% new customers since the start of March.

It said it expects the pandemic to have a long-term impact on food ordering habits as it attracts more older customers, who might not have ordered from home before.

It confirmed its outlook for 2020 revenues of between 2.4 billion and 2.6 billion euros, saying it would be able to absorb higher costs relating to the pandemic.

Delivery Hero runs platforms for food delivery in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, working with over 500,000 restaurants.

It said it had added 50,000 new restaurants to its platform in the last three weeks of March, as well as 1,500 grocery stores and pharmacies as it speeds up a drive to expand into delivery of other essential products as well as meals.

Earlier this month, Delivery Hero said it was accelerating the onboarding process for new partner restaurants, increasing the frequency of payments to partners to improve their cashflow and offering free delivery for customers close to restaurants.

It has also launched a 3 million euro programme to provide delivery drivers with financial assistance during the crisis.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

EPS Revisions
