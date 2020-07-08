Delivery Hero : successfully places 0.875% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2025 and 1.500% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2028



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Delivery Hero SE successfully places 0.875% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2025 and 1.500% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2028



Berlin, July 8, 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) placed two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds maturing in July 2025 (Tranche A) and January 2028 (Tranche B) in a principal amount of EUR 750 million (Tranche A) and EUR 750 million (Tranche B), divided into 15,000 bonds in a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds are initially convertible into approximately 10.2 million new or existing ordinary no-par value registered shares of Delivery Hero.

Convertible Bonds

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with a semi-annually payable coupon of 0.875% p.a. (Tranche A) and 1.500% p.a. (Tranche B). The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 143.925 (Tranche A) and EUR 148.975 (Tranche B), representing a conversion premium of 42.5% (Tranche A) and 47.5% (Tranche B) above the reference price of EUR 101.00 (placement price of the Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares). The Convertible Bonds have been placed solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions via a private placement. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded.

The Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued by Delivery Hero on or around July 15, 2020, and admission to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly thereafter.

Delivery Hero is entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time (i) on or after August 5, 2023 (Tranche A) and February 5, 2026 (Tranche B) if the stock exchange price per Delivery Hero share amounts to at least 130% (Tranche A) or 150% (Tranche B) of the then relevant conversion price over a certain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the relevant tranche of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.

The Company receives gross proceeds of EUR 1.5 billion from the Convertible Bonds which are intended to be used for general corporate purposes and to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise.

As part of the transactions, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and UniCredit acted as Joint Global Coordinators and, together with HSBC, as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares by Financial Institutions



The Joint Bookrunners have concurrently placed approximately 2.6 million existing shares of the Company (the "Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares") on behalf of buyers of the Convertible Bonds who wished to sell such shares in short sales to hedge the market risk of an investment in the Convertible Bonds at a placement price of EUR 101.00. The Company will not receive any proceeds from such placement.

Investor Relations Enquiries



Daniel Fard-Yazdani

Head of Investor Relations

daniel.fard-yazdani@deliveryhero.com



ir@deliveryhero.com Media Enquiries



Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski

Director Global Corporate Communications

sigrid.dalberg-krajewski@deliveryhero.com



press@deliveryhero.com



Contact:

Julia Schmidtmann

Legal Counsel

