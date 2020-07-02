Flash Update: Delivery Hero order numbers close to double amidst COVID-19 pandemic

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero is releasing a Flash Update due to the high uncertainty of COVID-19 related impact



After an initial dip in April, order growth has accelerated to 94 percent compared to Q2 prior year, with June increasing 104 percent compared to the same month in 2019



The full Trading Update is presented on July 28, 2020 and the Half Year Report 2020 on August 27, 2020

Berlin, 02 July 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, responds to strong market interest and releases a Flash Update on recent growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, covering preliminary Q2 2020 financials for orders and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).



Key Performance Indicators 2020

Order numbers for the Group in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 94 percent compared to the same quarter 2019. The increase in GMV stood at 64 percent compared Q2 prior year. For both metrics, growth in Q2 2020 was up sequentially to Q1 2020.



Preliminary numbers. Final numbers to be published with the full trading update on July 28, 2020. Growth in reported currency. Americas GMV is impacted by the Argentinian operations qualifying as hyperinflationary economy according to IAS 29 beginning September 1, 2018.





7-Days-Rolling Average Order Trends

After an initial decline from COVID-19 lock-downs, growth has stabilized and is up 23% compared to March 11 (when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic). Most markets are no longer subject to curfews with exceptions of some markets, i.e. evening curfew in Kuwait and after midnight in Jordan.







Expected timing unchanged for Woowa partnership

Approval of the strategic partnership with Woowa is continued to be expected in H2 2020.



ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform. The company holds a strong position in 36 out of 42 countries in which it operates across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa in terms of restaurants, active users, orders, online and mobile platforms. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 530 cities around the globe. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the Company has more than 25,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com





