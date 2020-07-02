Log in
Flash Update: Delivery Hero order numbers close to double amidst COVID-19 pandemic

07/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Flash Update: Delivery Hero order numbers close to double amidst COVID-19 pandemic

02.07.2020 / 19:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • Delivery Hero is releasing a Flash Update due to the high uncertainty of COVID-19 related impact
     
  • After an initial dip in April, order growth has accelerated to 94 percent compared to Q2 prior year, with June increasing 104 percent compared to the same month in 2019
     
  • The full Trading Update is presented on July 28, 2020 and the Half Year Report 2020 on August 27, 2020

Berlin, 02 July 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, responds to strong market interest and releases a Flash Update on recent growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, covering preliminary Q2 2020 financials for orders and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

Key Performance Indicators 2020
Order numbers for the Group in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 94 percent compared to the same quarter 2019. The increase in GMV stood at 64 percent compared Q2 prior year. For both metrics, growth in Q2 2020 was up sequentially to Q1 2020.

img
  1. Preliminary numbers. Final numbers to be published with the full trading update on July 28, 2020.
  2. Growth in reported currency.
  3. Americas GMV is impacted by the Argentinian operations qualifying as hyperinflationary economy according to IAS 29 beginning September 1, 2018.




7-Days-Rolling Average Order Trends
After an initial decline from COVID-19 lock-downs, growth has stabilized and is up 23% compared to March 11 (when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic). Most markets are no longer subject to curfews with exceptions of some markets, i.e. evening curfew in Kuwait and after midnight in Jordan.

img

Expected timing unchanged for Woowa partnership
Approval of the strategic partnership with Woowa is continued to be expected in H2 2020. 

 

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform. The company holds a strong position in 36 out of 42 countries in which it operates across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa in terms of restaurants, active users, orders, online and mobile platforms. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 530 cities around the globe. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the Company has more than 25,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com  
 



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Daniel Fard-Yazdani
VP, Head of Investor Relations
daniel.fard-yazdani@deliveryhero.com

Julia Stoetzel
Director Investor Relations
julia.stoetzel@deliveryhero.com

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski
Director Global Corporate Communications
sigrid.dalberg-krajewski@deliveryhero.com

Vincent Pfeifer
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
vincent.pfeifer@deliveryhero.com 

 

DISCLAIMER
The press release contains forward looking statements, other estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding Delivery Hero SE's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates and potential or ongoing acquisitions. By their nature, Forward-looking Statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Similarly, past performance should not be taken as an indication of future results, and nor representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. The development of Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates, and the effect of acquisitions on Delivery Hero SE may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance. In addition, even if the development of Delivery Hero SE's prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates are consistent with the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance, those developments may not be indicative of Delivery Hero SE's results, liquidity or financial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this presentation. Any Forward-Looking Statements only speak as at the date of this press release is provided to the recipient and it is up to the recipient to make its own assessment of the validity of any Forward-looking Statements and assumptions. No liability whatsoever is accepted by Delivery Hero SE in respect of the achievement of such Forward-looking Statements and assumptions.


02.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: info@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1085497

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1085497  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
