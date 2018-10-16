Log in
Dell Technologies : maintains plans to go public despite Icahn opposition

10/16/2018 | 08:21pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Dell Technologies is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it was sticking to its plans to go public by buying back its tracking stock, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn opposed the move.

Icahn reported an increased 8.3 percent stake in Dell tracking stock on Monday, saying he intends to do everything in his power to thwart the computer manufacturer's plans.

Dell in July announced a $21.7 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy back shares tied to its interest in software provider VMware.

"Dell Technologies continues to believe that the proposed offer for DVMT shares ... is fair and in the best interests of DVMT shareholders," a Dell spokesman said in an email.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES 0.58% 95.55 Delayed Quote.16.88%
VMWARE, INC. 2.84% 148.14 Delayed Quote.14.94%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 90 836 M
EBIT 2019 8 558 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 18 839 M
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marius A. Haas President & Chief Commercial Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman-Products & Operations
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES16.88%18 839
HP INC12.66%37 456
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE6.82%22 693
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.20%12 377
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.16%7 484
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL17.78%6 767
