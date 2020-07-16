Log in
Dell Technologies Inc.
DELL
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
(DELL)
Delayed Nyse -
07/15 04:10:00 pm
52.68
USD
+0.34%
02:13a
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
: Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:08a
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/15
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
: Shares Rise 7% After Hours After Hinting At Potential VMWare Spinoff
DJ
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 60.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
0.34%
52.68
2.51%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
1.40%
8.853
27.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
89 757 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-227 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
36 568 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-382x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
39 026 M
39 026 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
165 000
Free-Float
32,9%
More Financials
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
55,74 $
Last Close Price
52,68 $
Spread / Highest target
32,9%
Spread / Average Target
5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Michael Saul Dell
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke
Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chairman
Thomas W. Sweet
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias
President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Egon Pierre Durban
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
2.51%
39 026
HP INC.
-13.43%
25 439
GOERTEK INC.
59.94%
15 127
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
-39.22%
12 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
-18.92%
12 159
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
34.02%
10 975
More Results
