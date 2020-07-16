Log in
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

07/16/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 60.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.34% 52.68 Delayed Quote.2.51%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.40% 8.853 Delayed Quote.27.99%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 757 M - -
Net income 2021 -227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -382x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 026 M 39 026 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 165 000
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,74 $
Last Close Price 52,68 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chairman
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Egon Pierre Durban Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.51%39 026
HP INC.-13.43%25 439
GOERTEK INC.59.94%15 127
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-39.22%12 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-18.92%12 159
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.34.02%10 975
