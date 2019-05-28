Dell : Elevates the PC Experience with Flawlessly Designed XPS and Inspiron Portfolio

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX --

News Summary:

New XPS 13 2-in-1 offers modern and thin design, more performance and larger 16:10 display with 10 th Gen Intel Core processors

Gen Intel Core processors New XPS 15 powerhouse laptop combines 9 th Gen Intel Core processors, OLED display and moves innovative HD webcam to top bezel

Gen Intel Core processors, OLED display and moves innovative HD webcam to top bezel Dell first to market with Eyesafe® display, an innovative solution for reducing potentially harmful blue light emissions while maintaining vivid in-screen color quality

New Inspiron portfolio offers power and style to suit every consumer's needs

Dell Home Installation Services provides quick, easy option for at home PC setup

Dell listens to what consumers want and need from their PCs - convenience, powerful performance, beautiful design and a device that fits their lifestyle. Timed to Computex 2019, Dell is delivering on this, introducing multiple new products across its consumer and small business portfolio. Starting with its acclaimed, premiere XPS line and weaved throughout its mainstream Inspiron and Vostro brands, the devices create a harmonious balance of both experience and design and take innovation to a new level with precise attention to meaningful details and flawless execution.

"We're thrilled to be back at Computex further spotlighting the exceptional innovation we kicked off earlier this year at CES 2019," said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell. "We're always listening to the needs of our customers and we've really delivered with smaller and sleeker designs, flawless detail and high performance in each of these new devices."

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 - modern, thinner design with up to 2.5 times more performance

The XPS line is Dell's most awarded line of devices celebrated for its best-in-class technologies, exceptional build and materials, and ability to blend both power and beauty. Dell is taking that commitment one step further with the launch of the new XPS 13 2-in-1, redesigned and higher performing than the previous generation.

To achieve this, the display experience has been elevated on all fronts, refining the InfinityEdge display in a 16:10 format, now offering a stunning edge-to-edge screen and 7% larger viewing experience. The most innovative webcam and Dell's smallest laptop camera ever is now located at the top bezel, a long awaited ask from customers. The new display offers improved color accuracy and resolution with FHD+ and UHD+ options to capture precise detail and sharp images, as well as the ability to enjoy HDR content with a HDR400 certified UHD+ panel and Dolby Vision*.

With the addition of Eyesafe® display, Dell is helping reduce potentially harmful blue light emissions while maintaining color gamut performance. Because today's device-driven culture has people staring at devices for hours on end each day and consuming high levels of blue light, Dell has partnered with Eyesafe® to intelligently manage light energy at the source to selectively reduce harmful blue light and disperse it across the light spectrum.

While the display and design is stunning, Dell hasn't pushed performance aside. In fact, its been elevated from what was previously a fanless design to an actively cooled 15W design for up to 2.5 times more performance than the previous generation.*

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is Dell's first laptop with Intel's 10th Gen Intel Core processors and features adaptive performance based on the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology, which proactively changes the power of the CPU according to the performance of the workload. Dell has reengineered the thermal design to cool the higher performing processor while creating an overall 8% thinner 2-in-1 than the previous generation.

The new design combines expert craftsmanship and premium materials, including CNC machined aluminum with high polished diamond cut sidewalls, black carbon fiber or arctic white woven glass fiber palm rests, along with Gorilla Glass 5 for both durability and beauty. Dell has also elevated the essentials with a larger touchpad, edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard and new cleverly crafted hinge design, blending together an exceptional user experience and beautiful design, in a remarkably small size.

New XPS 15 - Pushing Innovation to the Edge

The beloved XPS 15 is back and better than ever. Dell's flagship and one of the smallest 15.6-inch laptops, now offers even more power with the latest 9th Generation Intel® Core™ processors up to 8 core i9 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics, enabling creators to experience faster speeds across graphic design, photography and music production.

It includes a stunning UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge 15.6" touch display option to deliver high brightness, saturated color and precise details, enabling content creators to perform at their best for intensive projects. As previewed at CES 2019 , the XPS 15 will offer an OLED option, the first in the XPS line - complete with self-lighting pixels which switch off completely to achieve perfect black for significantly higher contrast, so content comes alive with a wider color range (100% DCI-P3) and breathtaking detail, especially in dark areas. The 4K display paired with Dolby Vision content can deliver highlights up to 40 times brighter and blacks up to 10 times darker, creating an ultra-vivid picture quality experience*.

The addition of Killer™ AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset delivers nearly 3x faster throughput than previous generation in crowded environments*. Coupled with up to 64GB of memory* and up to 2TB PCIe SSD*, and the longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop, consumers have a high performance, unmatched device.

Finally, the XPS 15 comes with the most innovative laptop camera at the top bezel without sacrificing the InfinityEdge display. Dell continues to prioritize beautiful design in the product by leveraging premium materials including CNC machined aluminum, carbon fiber and Gorilla Glass to create a durable yet one of the smallest 15.6-inch laptops of its kind.

New Inspiron PCs - power and style to suit every consumer

Dell's new Inspiron portfolio includes a range of new, versatile laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs, with fresh and contemporary designs, features, and prices; so that everyone can find something to fit their needs and spark their potential.

The new Inspiron 15 7000 is an ultralight laptop prioritizing performance, equipped with 9th generation Intel® CoreTM H-class processors that offer up to 8 cores, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and dual NVMe SSD options, along with latest NVIDIA® GTX® 1650 graphics to deliver a high-performance laptop for everyday use and creative side-projects. The laptop is built with magnesium alloy for incredible lightness and maintains the rigidity and stability of traditional aluminum. The power button is incorporated within the keyboard and fingerprint reader for a cleaner look, allowing room for a full number pad on a more compact system. The new Adaptive Thermals of the Inspiron 15 7000 detects if the laptop is on a lap or desk and adjusts the thermal profiles accordingly. Along with dual heat pipes, fans and a drop-hinge, the components work together to keep the system cool by exhausting heat out of hidden vents in the hinge, allowing for an overall thin and light design without compromising on performance.

In addition, Dell is introducing the new Inspiron 13 5000 laptop which combines a 13" display with a thin and light design and mobile broadband connection – a perfect companion for the busy, on-the-go lifestyle. Many consumers want a portable and striking device, so Dell focused on creating a stylish aesthetic with aluminum material, narrow borders, and diamond cut edges around the touchpad, along with contemporary colors, including cool Platinum Silver and calming Iced Lilac*. Finally, users can get work done or stream their favorite show wherever they are, even without a WiFi connection, with optional mobile broadband* via a Micro SIM card slot.

Rounding out the lineup, the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is an excellent entry-level convertible that offers plenty of computing power for everyday needs. Featuring a touch screen, 7th Generation AMD processors, plenty of ports, and adequate eMMC storage, this flexible 2-in-1 is perfect as a companion system or as an entertainment device. Its compact size is easy to tote in a bag for mobility and is easy to handle in any mode- laptop, tent, stand, or tablet.

Lastly, previously announced at CES 2019, the thin and sleek Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 offered in both 13 and 15" displays, the world's first 2-in1 with a full size pen garage in the hinge*, is now available globally.

Inspiron All-In-Ones - redesigned to harmonize the home or office

Dell is announcing two new completely redesigned All-in-Ones that bring a clean and renewed focus back towards the screen to minimize outside distractions. The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO feature InfinityEdge and a vivid and clear 23.8" or 27" FHD 1080p display with a pop-up webcam. Both contain a forward-firing speaker bar beneath the display to direct the speakers' acoustic energy towards the listener, and with the addition of Dell Cinema, the AIOs provide an enjoyable, immersive experience whether in a kitchen, dorm or family room. Dell transitioned traditional stands to a TV-inspired stand for simple setup and to deliver a neat aesthetic allowing users to slide the keyboard underneath the display. Both are available in several finishes with color-coordinated stands and speaker mesh to fit seamlessly into their environment. Designed with a beautiful, harmonious style and significant performance from Next Gen Intel® Core® i3, i5 or i7 CPUs and optional NVIDIA MX 110 discrete graphics, the Inspiron AIOs are reliable, simple and affordable systems that keep consumers connected – to catch up on a favorite Netflix series or dive into homework.

New Vostros - thin, light and pack performance for small businesses

Recently announced ahead of Small Business Week, the two additions to Dell's Vostro line cater to the needs of entrepreneurs who manage growing a business while often with limited resources. The new Vostro 13 5000 is the thinnest in the Vostro portfolio and comes equipped with advanced video-conferencing technology, making it the perfect notebook for mobile professionals and road warriors who need to attend meetings from anywhere. The new Vostro 15 7000 offers the latest H Series Intel® 6-core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and triple drive expandability storage options for small businesses that demand a high-performance system to get the job done.

Dell Home Installation Services – fast, easy way to set up new PCs

The new Dell Home Installation Services provide a super simple, fast and convenient way to setup new PCs at home. A technician unpacks and installs the PC, performs the system start up and connects it to networks and peripherals. Optional add-on services are available for an additional cost, including migrating data or personalized settings from the previous PC, and installing additional components like memory, sound cards, video card, a secondary hard drive, optical drive and multiple monitors.

Availability:

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in July starting at $999.99 .

. The new Dell XPS 15 will be available for purchase in the coming weeks starting at $999.99 .

. Dell Inspiron 13 5000 is available now starting at $579.99 .

. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is available now starting at $579.99

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is available on June 10 starting at $349.99

starting at Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO are available on July 26 starting at $699.99 and $949.99 , respectively.

starting at and , respectively. Dell Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 are available now starting at $849 and $1149 , respectively.

and , respectively. Dell Home Installation Services are now available in 12 countries for new or refurbished Inspiron, XPS, G Series and Alienware PCs.

Additional Resources:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries.. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

*Based on May 2019 internal testing using CINEBENCH R15 (multi-core) performance benchmark, comparing an XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390 2n1) with 10th gen Intel Core processor (ES1) vs. similarly configured system (9365) with 8th Gen Intel Core processor. Actual results will vary.

*MobileMark 2014 battery benchmark: XPS 15 tested with 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 97WHr battery and FHD display. Based on testing using the Mobile Mark 2014 battery life benchmark test. For more information about this benchmark test, visit www.bapco.com. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

*Based on Dolby Vision HDR specifications.

* 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates ~3X faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 (867Mbps) Wi-Fi as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications, and requires the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.

*System memory may be used to support graphics, depending on system memory size and other factors.

*Hard Drive capacity varies with preloaded material and will be less.

*Subject to service provider's broadband subscription and coverage area; speeds may vary. Additional charges will apply. Contact your service provider for details.

*Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2018.

*Products will vary by region

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-elevates-the-pc-experience-with-flawlessly-designed-xps-and-inspiron-portfolio-300856965.html

SOURCE Dell