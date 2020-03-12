Dell Technologies : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

The reporting person's spouse received a grant of 2,031 restricted stock units on March 15, 2019. The restricted stock units vest in three approximately equal installments on March 15, 2020, March 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022, in each case contingent on continued service by the grantee on the applicable vesting date.
The reporting person's spouse received a grant of 3,684 restricted stock units on December 9, 2019. The restricted stock units vest in three approximately equal installments on December 9, 2020, December 9, 2021 and December 9, 2022, in each case contingent on continued service by the grantee on the applicable vesting date.
