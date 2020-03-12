Dell Technologies : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Log in
03/12/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Check this box if no longer subject

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

obligations may continue. See

OMB Number:

3235-0362

Instruction 1(b).

OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

hours per response:

1.0

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

X

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Dew Allison

Dell Technologies Inc.[ DELL ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

01/31/2020

Chief Marketing Officer

ONE DELL WAY

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

ROUND ROCK TX

78682

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned at end of

(D) or

Ownership

(A) or

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

Price

Year (Instr. 3 and

(Instr. 4)

(D)

4)

Class C Common Stock

03/15/2019

A4(1)

2,031

A

$0(1)

2,031

I

By spouse

Class C Common Stock

12/09/2019

A4(2)

3,684

A

$0(2)

5,715

I

By spouse

Class C Common Stock

214,753

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reporting person's spouse received a grant of 2,031 restricted stock units on March 15, 2019. The restricted stock units vest in three approximately equal installments on March 15, 2020, March 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022, in each case contingent on continued service by the grantee on the applicable vesting date.
  2. The reporting person's spouse received a grant of 3,684 restricted stock units on December 9, 2019. The restricted stock units vest in three approximately equal installments on December 9, 2020, December 9, 2021 and December 9, 2022, in each case contingent on continued service by the grantee on the applicable vesting date.

Remarks:

/s/ Robert Potts, Attorney-in-

03/12/2020

Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 21:47:08 UTC
