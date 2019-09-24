Dell Technologies : Raises Bar with Next-Generation Data Protection Solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

New fast, secure and efficient PowerProtect DD Series Appliances power data protection for multi-cloud workloads

PowerProtect DD appliances offer scalability and grow-in place capacity expansion, improved logical capacity by up to 30% i and data reduction by up to 65x

and data reduction by up to 65x For cyber resiliency, PowerProtect Cyber Recovery introduces PowerProtect Software integration and user experience enhancements

Enhanced PowerProtect Software advances data management capabilities for ever-changing growth and data protection requirements

Full Story:

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is introducing PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, the next- generation of its Data Domain protection storage appliances, enabling organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale across diverse environments. In addition, Dell Technologies is announcing new enhancements to Dell EMC Cyber Recovery, now Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, and to Dell EMC PowerProtect Software that will provide customers with cyber resiliency and support for workloads on PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

Today's businesses are experiencing an overwhelming increase in the amount of data they create and retain. According to the Dell EMC Global Data Protection Index, organizations managed 9.70 petabytes of data in 2018, a 569% increase compared to the data managed in 2016. With PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, customers can equip themselves with a solution that supports their growing data needs, has the ability to quickly restore their systems in times of disruption and fosters business value and innovation through a secure path to existing data sets.

"As the IT landscape continues to shift to accommodate the influx of data, customer data protection and management requirements will increasingly be shaped by hybrid multi-clouds, global data centers and exabyte scale," said Beth Phalen, President, Dell EMC Data Protection Division, Dell Technologies. "With the new PowerProtect DD Series Appliances and our expanding data protection portfolio, Dell Technologies is redefining the next-generation of data protection capabilities to deliver data management at global scale."

Introducing Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances

As the newest addition to the Dell EMC PowerProtect portfolio, Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances are built to simplify and provide operational efficiencies for data protection for multi-cloud workloads. PowerProtect DD offers:

Faster performance . With up to up to 38% faster backups and up to 36% faster restores ii , PowerProtect DD includes instant access and instant restore of up to 60,000 IOPS for up to 64 virtual machines, and support for 25GbE and 100GbE network speeds.

. With up to up to 38% faster backups and up to 36% faster restores , PowerProtect DD includes instant access and instant restore of up to 60,000 IOPS for up to 64 virtual machines, and support for 25GbE and 100GbE network speeds. Greater efficiency . PowerProtect DD is highly efficient, providing up to 1.25PB of usable capacity in a single rack with hardware-assisted compression improving logical capacity by up to 30%, driving up to 65x data reduction. iii This smaller footprint delivers power and cooling savings of up to 35% iv , increasing ROI for organizations.

. PowerProtect DD is highly efficient, providing up to 1.25PB of usable capacity in a single rack with hardware-assisted compression improving logical capacity by up to 30%, driving up to 65x data reduction. This smaller footprint delivers power and cooling savings of up to 35% , increasing ROI for organizations. Scalability to meet future demands. With flexibility and agility at its core and available in multiple configurations, PowerProtect DD provides scalability and grow-in place capacity expansion, ranging from 1 terabyte up to 1.25PB.

With flexibility and agility at its core and available in multiple configurations, PowerProtect DD provides scalability and grow-in place capacity expansion, ranging from 1 terabyte up to 1.25PB. Data protection for multi-cloud workloads . PowerProtect DD provides operational efficiency, resiliency and scalability across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. It has an extensive cloud ecosystem with support across multiple public clouds and can natively tier deduplicated data, delivering cost-effective, long-term retention.

. PowerProtect DD provides operational efficiency, resiliency and scalability across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. It has an extensive cloud ecosystem with support across multiple public clouds and can natively tier deduplicated data, delivering cost-effective, long-term retention. Single pane of glass management. With PowerProtect DD Management Center, customers can gain aggregated management for multiple systems, manage capacity and replications, and monitor the health and status of all their appliances on-premises and in the cloud.

Cyber Resiliency for Mission Critical Systems

As customers experience an influx of data, they also must be prepared for cyber threats. Designed to minimize the impact of a cyber attack and provide faster recovery of mission critical systems, Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery now supports workloads protected with Dell EMC PowerProtect Software and stored on Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances. This integration enables customers to strengthen their cyber resiliency with automated data recovery and provides peace of mind in the instance of large-scale data loss.

New enhancements to Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery include the ability to automate restoration from a secure, isolated vault, which enables customers to augment their existing data protection architecture with a secure copy of data removed from the surface of attack. These additions and integration with PowerProtect DD enable customers to easily incorporate a cyber resiliency plan and automated cyber recovery process into their environments, providing business operations recovery when it is needed most.

Dell Technologies Servicesv supports Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery on Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances. ProConsult Advisory Services help in developing business resiliency and cyber recovery strategies, while ProDeploy and ProSupport services promote a path to productivity and the ability to get ahead of problems before they happen.

Powering-Up PowerProtect Software

After its initial launch at Dell Technologies World 2019, Dell EMC PowerProtect Software is enhanced with several new features to offer efficient data management capabilities. In addition to interoperability with the new PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, PowerProtect Software provides more integration with VMware vSphere, offering VMware customers simplified data protection management and self-service recovery.

PowerProtect Software also now supports Dell EMC Cloud Disaster Recovery to enable orchestrated and automated disaster recovery fail-over and failback of VMware workloads in the public cloud.

Availability

Three new PowerProtect DD Series Appliances – the Dell EMC PowerProtect DD6900, PowerProtect DD9400 and PowerProtect DD9900 – will be available globally Sept. 30, 2019 and through Dell Technologies channel partners.

and through Dell Technologies channel partners. Dell EMC Data Domain Virtual Edition and Dell EMC Data Domain DD3300, now branded Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Virtual Edition and Dell EMC PowerProtect DD3300, are available now.

Enhancements to Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery and PowerProtect Software are available globally.

Supporting quotes

Richard McMahon, group technical operations director, iomart Group plc

"PowerProtect DD allows us to deliver the most efficient, scalable and cost-effective enterprise class backup to our customers. It provides us with maximum capacity in a smaller footprint, with best in class deduplication, compression and a simple to use DD System Manager."

Mark Bowen, senior storage architect, Government Nova Scotia

"Building on the great experience we've had with Dell Technologies, the Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances delivers the performance and efficiency we need to keep pace with data growth and availability requirements. The ability to deploy up to 1.25PB of capacity in half the rack space, coupled with greater data reduction, will help lower our total cost of ownership."

Phil Goodwin, research director, Cloud Data Management for Protection, IDC

"As organizations strive to become data-driven, they are overwhelmed with the amount of data that must be managed, while also protected and available across multi-cloud workloads. The new additions and enhancements to the Dell EMC PowerProtect portfolio will help enable Dell Technologies to meet customers' growing needs of protecting, accessing, managing and recovering data through next-generation data protection solutions that easily scale within their existing infrastructures."

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, Dell EMC, and the Dell Technologies logo are trademarks of Dell Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

i Based on Dell EMC internal testing of PowerProtect DD with DDOS 7.0, Aug 2019. Actual results may vary.

ii Based on Dell EMC internal testing with DD Boost protocol on DD9900 with DDOS 7.0 vs. DD9800 with Data Domain OS 6.2, Sep 2019. Actual results may vary.

iii Based on Dell EMC internal testing of PowerProtect DD with DDOS 7.0, Aug 2019. Actual results may vary.

iv Based on comparison of maxed out HA systems, DD9800 (2 Heads, 8 DS60s, 2 FS15s) and DD9900 (2 Heads, 5 DS60s, 1 FS15s), Sep 2019. Actual results may vary.

v Dell Services availability and terms vary by region and product. See dell.com/servicecontracts/global.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-raises-bar-with-next-generation-data-protection-solutions-300923655.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies