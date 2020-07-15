Dell Technologies : Shares Rise 7% After Hours After Hinting At Potential VMWare Spinoff

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. rose nearly 7% after hours Wednesday to $56.50 after the company said it is considering a potential spinoff of its 81% equity ownership interest in VMWare Inc.

Dell said it is looking at various options, including maintaining its current ownership structure in VMWare as is.

A potential spinoff wouldn't occur before September 2021, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Dell was examining options including a spinoff in its stake in the cloud-software giant.

VMWare's shares rose 3% in after-hours trading to $143.85 following the news.

