By Allison Prang



Shares of both Dell Technologies Inc. and VMware Inc. rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that Dell could spin off its VMware stake of about $50 billion.

Class C shares of Dell were up 20% after the market closed for the day and Class A shares of VMware rose 11%.

The Wall Street Journal, which reported that Dell was looking at options, said Dell might not do anything with the stake and said a decision wasn't imminent.

