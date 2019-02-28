Log in
Dell Technologies : beats revenue estimates in first report as public company

02/28/2019 | 08:57pm EST
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc topped Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday in the computer maker's first earnings report since a return to public markets and also forecast annual revenue above estimates, lifted by demand for its servers and network devices.

Dell, one of the top players in the PC market, returned to public markets on Dec. 28 after it bought back interest tied to the performance of software maker VMware, and shares have risen more than 22 percent since then.

Revenue in its Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses its servers and network device business, rose 10 percent to $9.9 billion. Servers and networking revenue rose 14 percent to $5.3 billion (4 billion pounds).

Client Solutions Group segment revenue rose 4 percent to $10.9 billion. The unit holds its desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, as well as branded peripherals business.

Excluding some items, Dell expects full-year 2020 revenue between $93 billion and $96 billion, mostly above analysts' estimate of $94.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its expectations for annual adjusted earnings per share between $6.05 and $6.70 falls below Street estimates of $6.81.

Dell did not report earnings per share for fiscal 2019 due to certain transactions.

Dell Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet referenced the dynamic macroeconomic environment in an interview to Reuters and said, "I don't think full-year 2020 will be quite as strong from a year-over-year revenue growth perspective, but I do think that we will continue to improve profitability over the course of the year."

Excluding impact of purchase accounting of $167 million, the company posted total revenue of $24 billion, above estimates of $23.83 billion.

For the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, net loss attributable to Dell jumped nearly three-fold to $299 million. Operating expenses surged 13.7 percent to $6.78 billion.

Competitor VMware Inc beat fourth-quarter revenue and profit estimates on strong demand for its software to boost cloud computing efficiency, sending its shares up 3 percent.

Forrester analyst Glenn O'Donnell is bullish on both Dell and VMWare.

"The companies have more than their share of critics, but both are executing well in ruthlessly competitive markets. You won’t see AWS-like growth numbers, but anyone who suggests these companies are dinosaurs - is just wrong," he said, referring to Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services (AWS).

HP Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of estimates, due to weak demand in its printer as well as in its personal systems businesses.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

By Vibhuti Sharma

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 90 975 M
EBIT 2019 8 621 M
Net income 2019 -2 439 M
Debt 2019 37 916 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 40 412 M
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marius A. Haas President & Chief Commercial Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman-Products & Operations
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC14.22%40 412
HP INC16.81%37 051
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE26.42%23 358
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC21.33%13 191
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED32.09%11 021
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP7.14%6 740
