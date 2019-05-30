Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dell Technologies Inc    DELL

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

(DELL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dell Technologies : revenue misses as China softness hits server business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:45pm EDT
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc reported lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter as its server business declined for the first time in 10 quarters amid economic conditions weighing on demand in China.

Dell shares fell about 3% in extended trading, even as its earnings topped expectations.

An industry-wide slowdown has been intensifying with the ongoing China -U.S. trade war, and demand across industries in China has been declining.

Revenue from Dell's servers unit, its second largest business, fell about 8.8% to $4.18 billion in the first quarter. Revenue in the Infrastructure Solutions Group, host to the server business, fell 5% to $8.20 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $8.94 billion, according to FactSet.

Trade tensions have been dragging on demand across various industries in China, and tech heavyweights like Intel and Texas Instruments have spoken cautiously about it.

"Clearly the U.S.-China trade tensions are a bit of overhang on the (servers) business," Dell's chief financial officer, Thomas Sweet, told investors in a post-earnings call.

"The server business saw this dynamic of a bit softer market coupled with some very large opportunities that were extraordinarily price aggressive," Sweet told Reuters.

Dell has been planning for a potential fourth list of tariffs on Chinese products that could include notebooks and monitors, and will adjust its global supply chain as needed.

Dell's total net revenue rose 2.6% to $21.91 billion in the three months ended May 3. On an adjusted basis, revenue of $21.99 billion missed analysts' average expectation of $22.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Dell felt the impact from softness in the server market while also favoring profitability over revenue in China and some larger opportunities that became too price sensitive," Mark Cash, an analyst at MorningStar, said.

Dell swung to a profit in the quarter, reporting net income attributable to the company of $293 million, compared with a loss of $636 million a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Dell's earnings were $1.45 per share in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.21.

The server business also overshadowed a 13% jump in revenue from commercial customers, which was largely due to Microsoft Corp's decision to end support for Windows 7 in early 2020.

Separately, Dell's VMware unit reported a 13% jump in revenue to $2.28 billion.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)

By Shariq Khan

Stocks treated in this article : VMware, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.32% 66.41 Delayed Quote.35.46%
VMWARE, INC. -0.09% 191.09 Delayed Quote.39.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
07:53pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : revenue misses as China softness hits server business
RE
07:45pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : revenue misses as China softness hits server business
RE
06:46pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : planning for potential fourth round of U.S. tariffs
RE
04:52pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:40pDELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:22pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PR
05/28DELL TECHNOLOGIES : New Dell Precision Workstations Deliver Intelligent Performa..
AQ
05/28DELL : Elevates the PC Experience with Flawlessly Designed XPS and Inspiron Port..
PR
05/28DELL TECHNOLOGIES : New Dell Precision Workstations Deliver Intelligent Performa..
PR
05/23CITY : One challenge expands outside united states as ford and mexico city launc..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 94 792 M
EBIT 2020 9 361 M
Net income 2020 -1 019 M
Debt 2020 39 499 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 206,29
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 47 567 M
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marius A. Haas President & Chief Commercial Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman-Products & Operations
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.46%47 567
HP INC-3.91%29 137
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE6.96%19 363
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC13.32%12 106
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.85%8 573
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL18.47%6 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About