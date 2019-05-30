Log in
Dell Technologies : revenue rises 3% as Windows refresh spurs PC demand

05/30/2019
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc reported a 3% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more customers upgraded their systems ahead of Microsoft's planned phase out of Windows 7 and strong performance in its VMware Inc unit.

The company also swung to a profit, reporting net income attributable of $293 million (232 million pounds), compared with a loss of $636 million a year earlier.

Dell, one of the top players in the PC market, returned to public markets on Dec. 28 after it bought back interest tied to the performance of software maker VMware, and shares have surged nearly 50% since then.

Client Solutions Group, which consists of Dell's desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, as well as its branded peripherals business, reported a 6% rise in revenue to $10.91 billion.

Analysts had expected the segment to report revenue of $10.58 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue from commercial customers rose 13% and contributed $8.31 billion to the Client Solutions Group, boosted by Microsoft Corp's decision to end support for its Windows 7 operating system early 2020.

Separately, Dell's unit VMware reported a 13% jump in revenue to $2.28 billion.

Dell's total net revenue rose 2.6% to $21.91 billion in the three months ended May 3. On an adjusted basis, Dell reported revenue of $21.99 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of $22.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On a per share basis, the company earned 38 cents in the quarter. Excluding certain items, earnings were $1.45 per share.

Dell did not report earnings per share for fiscal 2019 due to certain transactions.

Revenue in its Infrastructure Solutions Group fell 5% to $8.20 billion, largely due to a 9% drop in the server and networking side of the business.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : VMware, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.32% 66.41 Delayed Quote.35.46%
VMWARE, INC. -0.09% 191.09 Delayed Quote.39.48%
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 94 792 M
EBIT 2020 9 361 M
Net income 2020 -1 019 M
Debt 2020 39 499 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 206,29
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 47 567 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marius A. Haas President & Chief Commercial Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman-Products & Operations
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.46%47 567
HP INC-3.91%29 137
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE6.96%19 363
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC13.32%12 106
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.48%8 573
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL18.47%6 294
