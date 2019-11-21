Log in
Dell Technologies : to Present at Investor Conferences in December

11/21/2019 | 03:15pm EST

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the following conferences during the month of December:

2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:50 p.m. CT / 1:50 p.m. ET
Las Vegas, NV

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
10:55 a.m. CT / 11:55 a.m. ET
Scottsdale, AZ

A live audio-only webcast of each presentation will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com. Webcast replays will be available for six months.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conferences-in-december-300963371.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2019
