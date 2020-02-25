Dell Technologies : to Provide Industry's Fastest Hybrid Cloud Deployment

Log in
02/25/2020 | 01:29am EST
ROUND ROCK, Texas - February 25, 2020 -

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announces the latest advancements to Dell Technologies Cloud, including a new subscription-based model that makes it easier to buy and scale hybrid clouds, lowering the barrier of entry and speeding time to value. Offered with infrastructure services, Dell Technologies provides the industry's fastest hybrid cloud deployment(1), allowing a growing number of customers to accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and simplify IT operations.

According to ESG Research, most organizations have an on-premises-first mindset as they begin to formulate their hybrid cloud strategies(2). At the same time, they are looking for more flexibility in the way they acquire and consume IT infrastructure with cloud consumption models gaining momentum as the preferred payment method.

'In this hybrid and multi-cloud era, organizations see cloud computing as an operating model and not a destination. They are seeking simplified IT experiences with common operations and cost transparency wherever their workloads are located,' said Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms and Solutions, Dell Technologies. 'With the latest Dell Technologies Cloud enhancements, we are focused on delivering this for customers and helping them stand up or scale their hybrid clouds faster than ever before while enjoying consistent infrastructure, services and operations.'

Easy to buy, deploy and scale

The new subscription model is available today with Dell EMC VxRail, the only jointly engineered hyperconverged infrastructure offering with VMware and deeply integrated with the VMware Cloud Foundation hybrid cloud platform. With this release of new subscription-based configurations supported by Dell Technologies Services, customers -including cloud service providers-can deploy a hybrid cloud in as little as 14 days(3) and scale their environments in as few as five days(4), making this the fastest hybrid cloud deployment in the industry.

Select configurations of Dell Technologies Cloud are now available as a subscription. The subscription includes hardware, software and services-including deployment, support and asset recovery-offering customers everything they need to easily get their hybrid clouds up and running. Dell Technologies service experts can guide customers through deployment, expansion and retirement, providing a single point of support for their solution accountability to streamline their experience and expedite issue resolution. Customers can also seamlessly expand their environment without having to renegotiate terms or, in some cases, without having to extend contracts(5).

The new subscription model is a solution-specific payment option that further expands Dell Technologies On Demand - the industry's broadest end-to-end portfolio of consumption-based and as-a-service solutions (6). The subscription is sold with a one- or three-year agreement and is priced on a per node, per month basis, for as little as $70/node per day(7). With this simple pricing structure and infrastructure services, customers can rapidly deploy hybrid clouds in their on-premises data centers and out to edge locations to better meet demands in today's on-demand economy.

By deploying hybrid clouds with the new subscription-based model, customers and cloud service providers can:

  • Avoid hidden costs or unpredictable forecasting risks
  • Lower the barrier to entry for hybrid cloud by starting with what is required today and scaling as needs change over time
  • Optimize investments from deployment through expansion and retirement with Dell Technologies Services experts

Dell Technologies Provides Hybrid Cloud Consistency

According to a new global ESG Research survey, sponsored by Dell Technologies, 83% of organizations want the freedom to run workloads in the cloud of their choice, but organizations have a long way to go to harness the power of consistent cloud management. Only 5% of respondents met the criteria for cloud management consistency today(8).

Combining the power of VMware and Dell EMC infrastructure, Dell Technologies Cloud removes cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations across public and private clouds and the edge, regardless of location.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. is one of Israel's largest insurance and financial groups. To stay competitive Harel aims to deliver new and innovative products and services to market quicker, and at improved value for customers.

'As one of the largest insurance groups in Israel, staying competitive on such a large scale can be a costly endeavor,' said Amir Levy, senior vice president, Technology & Cyber-Security at Harel Insurance & Finance. 'By collaborating with Dell Technologies on our hybrid cloud strategy, we have a more efficient cloud management environment so we can focus on the services we bring to our customers and brokers.'

Availability

  • Dell Technologies Cloud, specifically VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail, is available globally.
  • The Dell Technologies Cloud subscription offering is available today in the United States.

Analyst Quote

'We are increasingly hearing from clients about the importance of a hybrid cloud strategy that has seamless compatibility between the public cloud and their on-premise infrastructure,' said Bob Laliberte, Senior Analyst, ESG Research. 'With the latest Dell Technologies Cloud release, customers can take advantage of flexible consumption models and expertise to scale hybrid cloud environments faster than ever before. The combination of quick time to value and consistent operations across cloud operating models addresses the challenges many have with hybrid cloud initiatives today.'

Additional Resources

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
