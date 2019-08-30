Log in
PC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings

08/30/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

By Jessica Menton

A strong earnings report from Dell Technologies Inc. is giving shares of personal-computer makers a lift Friday, easing fears of a slowdown in the technology sector amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Dell, the No. 3 PC maker by shipments, rallied 12% Friday after the PC maker delivered quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates and a record $11.75 billion in revenue in its PC division. That puts the stock on pace for its best one-day percentage gain on record based on data going back to August 2016, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Other PC makers advanced, with shares of HP Inc. climbing 1.4%.

Analysts have been monitoring how PC makers navigate tariff issues. The simmering trade dispute between Washington and Beijing and concerns over slowing global growth have caused some PC makers and hardware sellers to tighten spending.

Shares of the world's top three PC makers -- China's Lenovo Group Ltd., HP and Dell -- have each shed at least 11% apiece in August amid trade-induced volatility. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.6% in that time span.

Although Dell is weathering some of the industry's challenges, others haven't fared as well. HP reported flat revenue in the latest quarter, as strong sales of desktop computers were offset by a weaker performance in its printing business.

Meanwhile, networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc., considered a proxy for high-tech hardware demand, forecast weaker-than-expected growth this quarter on lower spending from telecommunication companies and weakness in China. Cisco shares have lost 16% so far this month.

"The report leads us to reaffirm our view that Dell is a nice house in a tough neighborhood," Simon Leopold, analyst at Raymond James, said in a research note Friday. The firm maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock, raising its 12-month price target to $62 from $61.

But there are signs of optimism for the industry. Global PC shipments rose in the second quarter after two quarters of declines. World-wide shipments totaled 63 million units for the quarter ended in June, up 1.5% from a year earlier, according to Gartner Inc.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 7.25% 50.0599 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 26429.88 Delayed Quote.13.01%
HP INC 1.41% 18.345 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
NASDAQ 100 -0.36% 7675.557225 Delayed Quote.19.87%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.29% 7951.101785 Delayed Quote.18.41%
S&P 500 0.11% 2927.89 Delayed Quote.15.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93 469 M
EBIT 2020 9 959 M
Net income 2020 203 M
Debt 2020 40 291 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 376x
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 36 051 M
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 64,20  $
Last Close Price 46,77  $
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marius A. Haas President & Chief Commercial Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman-Products & Operations
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-4.30%36 051
HP INC-11.58%26 808
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE3.56%17 921
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC26.77%13 161
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-3.92%7 886
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL25.10%6 619
