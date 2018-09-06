Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

09/06/2018 | 12:12pm CEST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Announcement Subtitle Resignation of Non-Executive Director
Securities DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED (DELONG)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2018 17:27
Submitted By Yeo Lee Luang
Company Secretary
Description Resignation of Mr Yuan Weimin as a Non-Executive Director.
Cessation Details
Name of person Yuan Weimin
Age 59
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
Effective date for cessation Sep 6, 2018
Detailed reason(s) for cessation Due to personal reason.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of appointment to current position Apr 16, 2008
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation) 2
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months 0
Job Title Non-Executive Director
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Director
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries Nil
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries? No
Other directorships
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil

Disclaimer

Delong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:11:02 UTC
