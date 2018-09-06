Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Announcement Subtitle
|
Resignation of Non-Executive Director
|
Securities
|
DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED (DELONG)
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 6, 2018 17:27
|
Submitted By
|
Yeo Lee Luang
Company Secretary
|
Description
|
Resignation of Mr Yuan Weimin as a Non-Executive Director.
|
Cessation Details
|
Name of person
|
Yuan Weimin
|
Age
|
59
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
Effective date for cessation
|
Sep 6, 2018
|
Detailed reason(s) for cessation
|
Due to personal reason.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of appointment to current position
|
Apr 16, 2008
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation)
|
2
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months
|
0
|
Job Title
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries?
|
No
|
Other directorships
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Nil
|
Present
|
Nil