Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Announcement Subtitle Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Securities DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED (DELONG)



Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2018 17:27

Submitted By Yeo Lee Luang

Company Secretary

Description Resignation of Mr Yuan Weimin as a Non-Executive Director.

Cessation Details

Name of person Yuan Weimin

Age 59

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

Effective date for cessation Sep 6, 2018

Detailed reason(s) for cessation Due to personal reason.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of appointment to current position Apr 16, 2008

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation) 2

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months 0

Job Title Non-Executive Director

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Director

Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries Nil

Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries? No

Other directorships

Past (for the last 5 years) Nil