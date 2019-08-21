Delong : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer- Despatch Of Documents Relating To Compulsory Acquisition
08/21/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 22, 2019 8:21
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer- Despatch of documents relating to Compulsory Acquisition
Announcement Reference
SG190822OTHRUDA0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Stirling Coleman Capital Limited/Yap Yeong Keen
Designation
Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the documents relating to compulsory acquisition attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 35,150 bytes)
Attachment 4 (Size: 148,948 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 40,063 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 34,995 bytes)
Disclaimer
Delong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
Latest news on DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2017
-
EBIT 2017
-
Net income 2017
-
Debt 2017
-
Yield 2017
-
P/E ratio 2017
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
Capi. / Sales2017
-
Capi. / Sales2018
-
Capitalization
770 M
Chart DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
6,99 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.