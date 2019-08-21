Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Delong Holdings Limited    DELO   SG1CF9000002

DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DELO)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delong : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer- Despatch Of Documents Relating To Compulsory Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 22, 2019 8:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer- Despatch of documents relating to Compulsory Acquisition
Announcement Reference SG190822OTHRUDA0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Stirling Coleman Capital Limited/Yap Yeong Keen
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the documents relating to compulsory acquisition attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 35,150 bytes)
  2. Attachment 4 (Size: 148,948 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 40,063 bytes)
  4. Attachment 2 (Size: 34,995 bytes)

Disclaimer

Delong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:28aDELONG : China's Tianjin government orders Bohai Steel restructuring start by Se..
RE
08/15DELONG : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Loss Of Public Float
PU
08/15DELONG : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Level Of Acceptances And Compulsory ..
PU
08/12DELONG : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For Delong Holdings Limited-Despatch O..
PU
08/12TENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCH : : Voluntary
PU
07/30DELONG : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For Delong Holdings Limited-Dealings D..
PU
07/09DELONG : Update On Status Of Compensation For Cessation Of Aoyu Steel's Operatio..
PU
05/01FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
04/26ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/12DELONG : Sustainability Report 2018
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 770 M
Chart DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delong Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,99  SGD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Guo Ding Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ji Hong Lan Chief Financial Officer
Hock Meng Lai Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Tian Yi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Geng Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED11.13%556
NUCOR-3.67%14 864
POSCO--.--%14 032
ARCELORMITTAL-34.17%13 403
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.57%12 624
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group