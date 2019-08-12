Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Voluntary
08/12/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
Announcement Title
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 13, 2019 8:19
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190813TENDGKK8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Stirling Coleman Capital Limited/Yap Yeong Keen
Designation
Managing Director
Percentage Sought (%)
90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Offeror
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer for Delong Holdings Limited- Despatch of offer document
Disbursement Details
Acceptance Period
13/08/2019 TO 10/09/2019
Closing Time
17:30:00
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type
Cash
Cash Payment Details
Offer Price
SGD 7
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 84,002 bytes)
Attachment 4 (Size: 256,228 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 229,666 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 35,623 bytes)
Disclaimer
Delong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:51:02 UTC
Latest news on DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2017
-
EBIT 2017
-
Net income 2017
-
Debt 2017
-
Yield 2017
-
P/E ratio 2017
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
Capi. / Sales2017
-
Capi. / Sales2018
-
Capitalization
768 M
Chart DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
6,97 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.