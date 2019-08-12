Log in
DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DELO)
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Voluntary

08/12/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
Announcement Title Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2019 8:19
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190813TENDGKK8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Stirling Coleman Capital Limited/Yap Yeong Keen
Designation Managing Director
Percentage Sought (%) 90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Offeror Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer for Delong Holdings Limited- Despatch of offer document
Disbursement Details
Acceptance Period 13/08/2019 TO 10/09/2019
Closing Time 17:30:00
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type Cash
Cash Payment Details
Offer Price SGD 7

Disclaimer

Delong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:51:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 768 M
Managers
NameTitle
Li Guo Ding Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ji Hong Lan Chief Financial Officer
Hock Meng Lai Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Tian Yi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Geng Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED10.81%555
NUCOR-1.45%15 479
POSCO--.--%13 757
ARCELORMITTAL-33.62%13 670
NIPPON STEEL CORP-19.14%13 076
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO-4.81%13 053
