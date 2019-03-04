Delphi Energy : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves

DELPHI ENERGY CORP. REPORTS 2018 YEAR END RESERVES
CALGARY, ALBERTA-March 4, 2019-Delphi Energy Corp. ("Delphi"or the"Company")is pleased to announce its crude oil and natural gas reserves information for the year ended December 31, 2018 and provide an operations update.
HIGHLIGHTS
Successfully explored and delineated the Montney at West Bigstone with a drilling program that consisted of twelve (7.8 net) horizontal wells and brought on production twelve (7.8 net) horizontal Montney wells through significantly expanded infrastructure;
Increased proved developed producing, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves by one percent, 17 percent and 27 percent, respectively, from a successful drilling program in 2018;
Increased field condensate reserves, included innatural gas liquids ("NGL"),related to the Company's Montneyshale gas reserves by 12 percent, 42 percent and 56 percent for proved developed producing, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves, respectively;
Field condensate to gas ratio for proved developed producing shale gas reserve extensions through drilling additions in 2018 was 99 barrels per million cubic feet of natural gas("bbls/mmcf"), significantly higher than 53 bbls/mmcf for proved developed producing reserves in 2017;
Increased annual field condensate production by 29 percent, NGL's by 13 percent, and natural gas by 12 percent foran overall annual production increase of 16 percent to 9,774 boe/d in 2018 from 8,401 boe/d in 2017;
Increased the net present value (discounted at ten percent) of proved developed producing reserves by 16 percent through an increased weighting in Montney field condensate and a reduction in Montney operating costs;
Increased the net present value (discounted at ten percent) of total proved and total proved plus probable reserves by 18 percent and 26 percent respectively through a significant increase in undeveloped locations as a result of successful delineation drilling; and
At December 31, 2018, had undeveloped land of 62,310 net acres with an associated value of $32.1 million(1).
(1) As determined independently by Seaton-Jordan and Associates Ltd. in accordance with NI 51-101(1)(e).
RESERVES SUMMARY
GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("GLJ"), the Company's independent petroleum engineering firm, has evaluated Delphi'scrude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves as at December 31, 2018and prepared a reserves report (the "GLJReport") in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" and the "Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook". GLJ's price forecast dated January 1, 2019 was used in the evaluation. Company gross reserves in the total proved and total proved plus probable categories increased 17 percent and 27 percent respectively, compared to 2017. While Company gross reserves in the proved developed producing category grew by one percent, the field condensate component of natural gas liquids associated with the Montney grew by 12 percent, contributing to a growth in value for the category.
The following is a summary of reserves information detailed in the GLJ Report at December 31, 2018:
Conventional
Natural Gas Shale Gas Natural Gas Liquids
Oil Equivalent(1)
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Reserves Category
(mmcf)
(mmcf)
(mmcf)
(mmcf)
(mbbls)
(mbbls)
(mboe)
(mboe)
Proved
Producing
6,809
6,042
51,553
46,028
5,311
4,130
15,038
12,808
Developed Non-
Producing
1,012
942
-
-
13
9
182
166
Undeveloped
-
-
54,985
51,410
7,021
6,193
16,186
14,761
Total Proved
7,820
6,984
106,539
97,438
12,345
10,332
31,405
27,736
Total Probable
6,588
5,954
105,016
96,090
11,780
9,523
30,380
26,530
Total Proved Plus
Probable
14,408
12,938
211,554
193,528
24,125
19,854
61,786
54,266
(1) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).
(2) Tables may not add due to rounding.
Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue
The net present value of future net revenues, discounted at ten percent, for proved developed producing reserves increased by 16 percent as a result of richer,more valuable boe's replacing production as well as the commissioning of the Company'sAmine facility at Bigstone. This project, although only in operation for approximately eight months of 2018, was a key component in reducing operating costs in the Montney from $8.72/boe in 2017 to $7.65/boe in 2018. The net present value of future net revenues, discounted at ten percent, for total proved and total proved plus probable reserves increased by 18 percent and 26 percent respectively, compared to 2017.The estimated future net revenues associated with Delphi'sreserves at December 31, 2018, based on the GLJ January 1, 2019 price forecast, are summarized in the following table.
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)(1)
Unit Value Before Income
Tax Discounted at 10%/year(2)
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
$/boe
$/mcfe
($ thousands)
Proved
Producing
237,276
191,187
159,904
137,879
121,743
12.48
2.08
Developed Non-Producing
1,220
1,169
1,029
882
751
6.18
1.03
Undeveloped
193,675
116,306
70,566
42,179
23,764
4.78
0.80
Total Proved
432,172
308,662
231,500
180,940
146,259
8.35
1.39
Total Probable
495,420
264,529
154,664
96,993
64,092
5.83
0.97
Total Proved Plus Probable
927,592
573,191
386,163
277,932
210,350
7.12
1.19
(1) Future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, costs arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs. The estimated values disclosed do not necessarily represent fair market value.
(2) Unit values are calculated using net reserves defined as Delphi's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations plus Delphi's royaltyinterests.
(3) Tables may not add due to rounding.
Future Development Costs
Future development costs ("FDC") have increased by $83.2 million and $199.1 million for the total proved and total proved plus probable categories respectively, primarily as a result of new undeveloped locations being booked offsetting the successful delineation wells drilled in 2018.
The following table provides the future development costs, undiscounted, included in the GLJ Report for total proved and total proved plus probable reserves.
($ millions)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Rem
Total
Total Proved
56
55
71
52
0
0
234
Total Proved Plus Probable
56
94
76
129
118
1
474
Forecast Prices
The following is asummary of GLJ's January 1, 2019price forecast used in the evaluation.
Natural Gas
Oil
AECO/NIT
NYMEX
Edmonton
NYMEX
Pentanes Plus
Exchange
Spot
Henry Hub
Light
WTI
Edmonton
Inflation
Rate
Year
$CDN/MMBtu
$US/MMBtu
$CDN/bbl
$US/bbl
$CDN/bbl
%
$US/$CDN
2019
1.85
3.00
63.33
56.25
67.67
0.0
0.750
2020
2.29
3.15
75.32
63.00
79.22
2.0
0.770
2021
2.67
3.35
79.75
67.00
83.54
2.0
0.790
2022
2.90
3.50
81.48
70.00
85.49
2.0
0.810
2023
3.14
3.63
83.54
72.50
87.80
2.0
0.820
2024
3.23
3.70
86.06
75.00
90.30
2.0
0.825
2025
3.34
3.77
89.09
77.50
93.33
2.0
0.825
2026
3.41
3.85
92.62
80.41
96.86
2.0
0.825
2027
3.48
3.93
94.57
82.02
98.81
2.0
0.825
2028
3.54
4.00
96.56
83.66
100.80
2.0
0.825
2029+
+2.0%/yr
+2.0%/yr
+2.0%/yr
+2.0%/yr
+2.0%/yr
2.0
0.825
Reserves(1)Reconciliation
The following reconciliation of Delphi's reserves compares changes in the Company's gross reserves at December 31, 2017 to the reserves at December 31, 2018, each evaluated in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 definitions. Negative technical revisions and economic factors to shale gas and associated natural gas liquids product types were primarily related to shale gas and the associated plant extracted natural gas liquids. Technical revisions and economic factors related to field condensate (included in the "associated natural gas liquids" product type) werepositive 7 mboe for total proved and negative 408 mboe for total proved plus probable.
Shale Gas
Conventional Natural Gas
Shale
Total Oil
Gas
Equivalent
Proved
(mmcf)
(mbbls)
(mmcf)
(mbbls)
(mboe)
December 31, 2017
93,933
9,574
8,370
230
26,854
Extensions and Improved Recovery
32,118
4,500
-
-
9,853
Technical Revisions
(8,033)
(571)
848
59
(1,710)
Discoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Dispositions
-
-
-
-
-
Economic Factors
-
-
(129)
(3)
(24)
Production
(11,479)
(1,389)
(1,269)
(53)
(3,567)
December 31, 2018
106,539
12,113
7,820
232
31,405
Liquids
Associated Natural Gas
Associated
Natural Natural Gas
Gas Liquids
Shale Gas
Conventional Natural GasShale Gas
Associated Natural Gas
Associated
Natural Natural Gas
Liquids
Gas LiquidsTotal Oil EquivalentProbable December 31, 2017
Extensions and Improved Recovery Technical Revisions
(mmcf) 76,377 43,037 (14,376)
(mbbls) 7,536 5,250 (1,250)
(mmcf) 6,784
(mbbls)
236
- (156)
Discoveries Acquisitions Dispositions Economic Factors Production December 31, 2018
-
-
- (22)
- 105,016
- - - - - 11,537
-
-
- (40)
- 6,588
- 6 - - - 1 - 243
(mboe) 21,633 12,423 (3,666)
- - - (9) - 30,380
Shale Gas
Conventional Natural Gas
Associated
AssociatedShaleNatural Gas
Natural Natural GasProved Plus Probable December 31, 2017
Gas (mmcf)
Liquids (mbbls)
Gas Liquids (mmcf) (mbbls)
Total Oil Equivalent
(mboe)
170,309
Extensions and Improved Recovery Technical Revisions
75,155
(22,409)
17,110 9,750 (1,821)
Discoveries Acquisitions Dispositions Economic Factors Production December 31, 2018
- - -
(22)
(11,479)
211,554
- - - - (1,389) 23,650
15,154 - 692 - - - (169) (1,269) 14,408
466 - 65 - - - (2) (53) 475
48,486
22,276
(5,376)
- - -
(33)
(3,567)
61,786
(1) Gross reserves represent the operated and non-operated working interest share of reserves before deduction of royalties and does not include any royalty interests of the Company.
(2) Tables may not add due to rounding.
Finding and Development Costs
In 2018, Delphi brought twelve gross (7.8 net) wells on production. Capital to drill, complete, equip and tie-in these wells totaled $83.6 million which includes $15.0 million of capital spent on these wells in 2017 and excludes $22.4 million of capital spent in 2018 on major infrastructure and wells not brought on production in 2018. Included in these well costs is capital for major gathering and infrastructure costs in order to bring the delineation wells (particularly at West Bigstone) on stream. Company gross proved developed producing reserve additions (classified as extensions and improved recovery) for these wells was 4.5 mmboe resulting in a finding and development cost of $18.60 per boe. Finding and development costs for proved and proved plus probable reserves for 2018 and the last three years are presented below.
2018
Total
Proved
Proved
Total
plus
Proved
Total
plus
Producing
Proved
Probable
Producing
Proved
Probable
Capital ($ thousands)
Exploration and Development ("E&D") Costs
90,991
90,991
90,991
263,690
263,690
263,690
Change in FDC related to E&D
(5)
83,201
199,082
(114)
147,208
288,321
Total E&D Costs
90,986
174,192
290,073
263,576
410,898
552,011
Acquisition and Disposition ("A&D") Costs
(157)
(157)
(157)
(58,991)
(58,991)
(58,991)
Change in FDC related to A&D
-
-
-
-
(22,884)
(58,057)
Total A&D Costs
(157)
(157)
(157)
(58,992)
(81,875)
(117,048)
Total Costs
90,829
174,035
289,916
204,585
329,023
434,963
Proved
2016 - 2018 Totals/Average
Total
Reserves (mboe)
Total Reserve Discoveries, Extensions &
Revisions(1)
3,785
8,119
16,867
12,095
19,632
33,052
Total Acquisitions and Dispositions
-
-
-
(720)
(2,777)
(7,386)
Total Reserve Additions
3,785
8,119
16,867
11,375
16,856
25,666
E&D, including change in FDC related to E&D (F&D)
24.04
21.45
17.20
21.79
20.93
16.70
E&D and A&D, including change in FDC (F,D&A)
24.00
21.44
17.19
17.99
19.52
16.95
(1) Includes extensions and improved recovery, technical revisions, discoveries and economic factors.
Delphi will release its Annual Information Form on or before April 1, 2019, which will include all required National Instrument 51-101 reserves disclosure.
Net Asset Value
The estimated net asset value of the Company at December 31, 2018 has been calculated using before tax, net present value of reserves discounted at ten percent as follows:
($ millions)
Proved Plus Probable
Discounted (10%) net present value of reserves
$386,163
Undeveloped land
$32,074
Mark-to-market value of hedging contracts
$26,626
Total assets value
$444,863
Total debt plus working capital deficiency
($181,985)
Net asset value
$262,878
Common shares outstanding
185,547,351
Net asset value per share
$1.42
YE2017 NAV per share
$1.17
% change
21%
OPERATIONS UPDATE
The fourth quarter of 2018 was challenging for our industry with ongoing constraints on exports from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin coupled with a decline in international crude oil prices impacting the price received for our energy products. Differentials for all grades of crude oil and condensate were severely impacted by pipeline apportionment and lack of storage. With the curtailment of heavy oil production introduced by the Government of Alberta and easing of storage constraints, differentials to benchmark prices have significantly improved in recent months.
Production volumes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 averaged 9,774 boe/d, a 16 percent increase over the comparative period in 2017, while field condensate production volumes increased by 29 percent to 2,542 barrels perday ("bbls/day")over that same period.
Production volumes in the fourth quarter of 2018 averaged 9,444 boe/d, a two percent decrease over the comparative quarter in 2017. Field condensate comprised about 28percent of production on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whilefield condensate and natural gas liquids ("NGL") combined accounted for 42percent of production. Production in the fourth quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by approximately 1,270 boe/d due to a combination of ongoing completion operations impacting adjacent producing wells (685 boe/d); scheduled and unscheduled facility outages (410 boe/d); and,the permanent suspension of the Company's Tower Creek sour gas well in October (175 boe/d). The performance of impacted offset wells has continued to improve since being put back on production with the deficit of current performance to pre-fracing performance being reduced to about 80 boe/d. With the shift to multi-well pad operations the impact on base production from offset frac operations will be greatly reduced.