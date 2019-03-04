Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Delphi Energy Corp    DEE   CA2471281014

DELPHI ENERGY CORP

(DEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/01 03:25:28 pm
0.385 CAD   +1.32%
08:25aDELPHI ENERGY : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves
PU
08:04aDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delphi Energy : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:25am EST

DELPHI ENERGY CORP. REPORTS 2018 YEAR END RESERVES

CALGARY, ALBERTA - March 4, 2019 - Delphi Energy Corp. ("Delphi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its crude oil and natural gas reserves information for the year ended December 31, 2018 and provide an operations update.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Successfully explored and delineated the Montney at West Bigstone with a drilling program that consisted of twelve (7.8 net) horizontal wells and brought on production twelve (7.8 net) horizontal Montney wells through significantly expanded infrastructure;

  • Increased proved developed producing, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves by one percent, 17 percent and 27 percent, respectively, from a successful drilling program in 2018;

  • Increased field condensate reserves, included in natural gas liquids ("NGL"), related to the Company's Montney shale gas reserves by 12 percent, 42 percent and 56 percent for proved developed producing, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves, respectively;

  • Field condensate to gas ratio for proved developed producing shale gas reserve extensions through drilling additions in 2018 was 99 barrels per million cubic feet of natural gas ("bbls/mmcf"), significantly higher than 53 bbls/mmcf for proved developed producing reserves in 2017;

  • Increased annual field condensate production by 29 percent, NGL's by 13 percent, and natural gas by 12 percent for an overall annual production increase of 16 percent to 9,774 boe/d in 2018 from 8,401 boe/d in 2017;

  • Increased the net present value (discounted at ten percent) of proved developed producing reserves by 16 percent through an increased weighting in Montney field condensate and a reduction in Montney operating costs;

  • Increased the net present value (discounted at ten percent) of total proved and total proved plus probable reserves by 18 percent and 26 percent respectively through a significant increase in undeveloped locations as a result of successful delineation drilling; and

  • At December 31, 2018, had undeveloped land of 62,310 net acres with an associated value of $32.1 million(1).

(1) As determined independently by Seaton-Jordan and Associates Ltd. in accordance with NI 51-101(1)(e).

RESERVES SUMMARY

GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("GLJ"), the Company's independent petroleum engineering firm, has evaluated Delphi's crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves as at December 31, 2018 and prepared a reserves report (the "GLJ Report") in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" and the "Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook". GLJ's price forecast dated January 1, 2019 was used in the evaluation. Company gross reserves in the total proved and total proved plus probable categories increased 17 percent and 27 percent respectively, compared to 2017. While Company gross reserves in the proved developed producing category grew by one percent, the field condensate component of natural gas liquids associated with the Montney grew by 12 percent, contributing to a growth in value for the category.

1

The following is a summary of reserves information detailed in the GLJ Report at December 31, 2018:

Conventional

Natural Gas Shale Gas Natural Gas Liquids

Oil Equivalent(1)

Company

Company

Company

Company

Company

Company

Company

Company

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Reserves Category

(mmcf)

(mmcf)

(mmcf)

(mmcf)

(mbbls)

(mbbls)

(mboe)

(mboe)

Proved

Producing

6,809

6,042

51,553

46,028

5,311

4,130

15,038

12,808

Developed Non-

Producing

1,012

942

-

-

13

9

182

166

Undeveloped

-

-

54,985

51,410

7,021

6,193

16,186

14,761

Total Proved

7,820

6,984

106,539

97,438

12,345

10,332

31,405

27,736

Total Probable

6,588

5,954

105,016

96,090

11,780

9,523

30,380

26,530

Total Proved Plus

Probable

14,408

12,938

211,554

193,528

24,125

19,854

61,786

54,266

  • (1) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).

  • (2) Tables may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue

The net present value of future net revenues, discounted at ten percent, for proved developed producing reserves increased by 16 percent as a result of richer, more valuable boe's replacing production as well as the commissioning of the Company's Amine facility at Bigstone. This project, although only in operation for approximately eight months of 2018, was a key component in reducing operating costs in the Montney from $8.72/boe in 2017 to $7.65/boe in 2018. The net present value of future net revenues, discounted at ten percent, for total proved and total proved plus probable reserves increased by 18 percent and 26 percent respectively, compared to 2017. The estimated future net revenues associated with Delphi's reserves at December 31, 2018, based on the GLJ January 1, 2019 price forecast, are summarized in the following table.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)(1)

Unit Value Before Income

Tax Discounted at 10%/year(2)

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

$/boe

$/mcfe

($ thousands)

Proved

Producing

237,276

191,187

159,904

137,879

121,743

12.48

2.08

Developed Non-Producing

1,220

1,169

1,029

882

751

6.18

1.03

Undeveloped

193,675

116,306

70,566

42,179

23,764

4.78

0.80

Total Proved

432,172

308,662

231,500

180,940

146,259

8.35

1.39

Total Probable

495,420

264,529

154,664

96,993

64,092

5.83

0.97

Total Proved Plus Probable

927,592

573,191

386,163

277,932

210,350

7.12

1.19

(1) Future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, costs arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs. The estimated values disclosed do not necessarily represent fair market value.

(2) Unit values are calculated using net reserves defined as Delphi's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations plus Delphi's royalty interests.

(3) Tables may not add due to rounding.

Future Development Costs

Future development costs ("FDC") have increased by $83.2 million and $199.1 million for the total proved and total proved plus probable categories respectively, primarily as a result of new undeveloped locations being booked offsetting the successful delineation wells drilled in 2018.

- 2 -

The following table provides the future development costs, undiscounted, included in the GLJ Report for total proved and total proved plus probable reserves.

($ millions)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Rem

Total

Total Proved

56

55

71

52

0

0

234

Total Proved Plus Probable

56

94

76

129

118

1

474

Forecast Prices

The following is a summary of GLJ's January 1, 2019 price forecast used in the evaluation.

Natural Gas

Oil

AECO/NIT

NYMEX

Edmonton

NYMEX

Pentanes Plus

Exchange

Spot

Henry Hub

Light

WTI

Edmonton

Inflation

Rate

Year

$CDN/MMBtu

$US/MMBtu

$CDN/bbl

$US/bbl

$CDN/bbl

%

$US/$CDN

2019

1.85

3.00

63.33

56.25

67.67

0.0

0.750

2020

2.29

3.15

75.32

63.00

79.22

2.0

0.770

2021

2.67

3.35

79.75

67.00

83.54

2.0

0.790

2022

2.90

3.50

81.48

70.00

85.49

2.0

0.810

2023

3.14

3.63

83.54

72.50

87.80

2.0

0.820

2024

3.23

3.70

86.06

75.00

90.30

2.0

0.825

2025

3.34

3.77

89.09

77.50

93.33

2.0

0.825

2026

3.41

3.85

92.62

80.41

96.86

2.0

0.825

2027

3.48

3.93

94.57

82.02

98.81

2.0

0.825

2028

3.54

4.00

96.56

83.66

100.80

2.0

0.825

2029+

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

2.0

0.825

Reserves(1) Reconciliation

The following reconciliation of Delphi's reserves compares changes in the Company's gross reserves at December 31, 2017 to the reserves at December 31, 2018, each evaluated in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 definitions. Negative technical revisions and economic factors to shale gas and associated natural gas liquids product types were primarily related to shale gas and the associated plant extracted natural gas liquids. Technical revisions and economic factors related to field condensate (included in the "associated natural gas liquids" product type) were positive 7 mboe for total proved and negative 408 mboe for total proved plus probable.

Shale Gas

Conventional Natural Gas

Shale

Total Oil

Gas

Equivalent

Proved

(mmcf)

(mbbls)

(mmcf)

(mbbls)

(mboe)

December 31, 2017

93,933

9,574

8,370

230

26,854

Extensions and Improved Recovery

32,118

4,500

-

-

9,853

Technical Revisions

(8,033)

(571)

848

59

(1,710)

Discoveries

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

-

Dispositions

-

-

-

-

-

Economic Factors

-

-

(129)

(3)

(24)

Production

(11,479)

(1,389)

(1,269)

(53)

(3,567)

December 31, 2018

106,539

12,113

7,820

232

31,405

- 3 -

Liquids

Associated Natural Gas

Associated

Natural Natural Gas

Gas Liquids

Shale Gas

Conventional Natural GasShale Gas

Associated Natural Gas

Associated

Natural Natural Gas

Liquids

Gas LiquidsTotal Oil EquivalentProbable December 31, 2017

Extensions and Improved Recovery Technical Revisions

(mmcf) 76,377 43,037 (14,376)

(mbbls) 7,536 5,250 (1,250)

(mmcf) 6,784

(mbbls)

236

- (156)

Discoveries Acquisitions Dispositions Economic Factors Production December 31, 2018

-

-

- (22)

- 105,016

- - - - - 11,537

-

-

- (40)

- 6,588

- 6 - - - 1 - 243

(mboe) 21,633 12,423 (3,666)

- - - (9) - 30,380

Shale Gas

Conventional Natural Gas

Associated

AssociatedShaleNatural Gas

Natural Natural GasProved Plus Probable December 31, 2017

Gas (mmcf)

Liquids (mbbls)

Gas Liquids (mmcf) (mbbls)

Total Oil Equivalent

(mboe)

170,309

Extensions and Improved Recovery Technical Revisions

75,155

(22,409)

17,110 9,750 (1,821)

Discoveries Acquisitions Dispositions Economic Factors Production December 31, 2018

- - -

(22)

(11,479)

211,554

- - - - (1,389) 23,650

15,154 - 692 - - - (169) (1,269) 14,408

466 - 65 - - - (2) (53) 475

48,486

22,276

(5,376)

- - -

(33)

(3,567)

61,786

(1) Gross reserves represent the operated and non-operated working interest share of reserves before deduction of royalties and does not include any royalty interests of the Company.

(2) Tables may not add due to rounding.

Finding and Development Costs

In 2018, Delphi brought twelve gross (7.8 net) wells on production. Capital to drill, complete, equip and tie-in these wells totaled $83.6 million which includes $15.0 million of capital spent on these wells in 2017 and excludes $22.4 million of capital spent in 2018 on major infrastructure and wells not brought on production in 2018. Included in these well costs is capital for major gathering and infrastructure costs in order to bring the delineation wells (particularly at West Bigstone) on stream. Company gross proved developed producing reserve additions (classified as extensions and improved recovery) for these wells was 4.5 mmboe resulting in a finding and development cost of $18.60 per boe. Finding and development costs for proved and proved plus probable reserves for 2018 and the last three years are presented below.

2018

Total

Proved

Proved

Total

plus

Proved

Total

plus

Producing

Proved

Probable

Producing

Proved

Probable

Capital ($ thousands)

Exploration and Development ("E&D") Costs

90,991

90,991

90,991

263,690

263,690

263,690

Change in FDC related to E&D

(5)

83,201

199,082

(114)

147,208

288,321

Total E&D Costs

90,986

174,192

290,073

263,576

410,898

552,011

Acquisition and Disposition ("A&D") Costs

(157)

(157)

(157)

(58,991)

(58,991)

(58,991)

Change in FDC related to A&D

-

-

-

-

(22,884)

(58,057)

Total A&D Costs

(157)

(157)

(157)

(58,992)

(81,875)

(117,048)

Total Costs

90,829

174,035

289,916

204,585

329,023

434,963

- 4 -

Proved

2016 - 2018 Totals/Average

Total

Reserves (mboe)

Total Reserve Discoveries, Extensions &

Revisions(1)

3,785

8,119

16,867

12,095

19,632

33,052

Total Acquisitions and Dispositions

-

-

-

(720)

(2,777)

(7,386)

Total Reserve Additions

3,785

8,119

16,867

11,375

16,856

25,666

E&D, including change in FDC related to E&D (F&D)

24.04

21.45

17.20

21.79

20.93

16.70

E&D and A&D, including change in FDC (F,D&A)

24.00

21.44

17.19

17.99

19.52

16.95

(1) Includes extensions and improved recovery, technical revisions, discoveries and economic factors.

Delphi will release its Annual Information Form on or before April 1, 2019, which will include all required National Instrument 51-101 reserves disclosure.

Net Asset Value

The estimated net asset value of the Company at December 31, 2018 has been calculated using before tax, net present value of reserves discounted at ten percent as follows:

($ millions)

Proved Plus Probable

Discounted (10%) net present value of reserves

$386,163

Undeveloped land

$32,074

Mark-to-market value of hedging contracts

$26,626

Total assets value

$444,863

Total debt plus working capital deficiency

($181,985)

Net asset value

$262,878

Common shares outstanding

185,547,351

Net asset value per share

$1.42

YE2017 NAV per share

$1.17

% change

21%

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The fourth quarter of 2018 was challenging for our industry with ongoing constraints on exports from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin coupled with a decline in international crude oil prices impacting the price received for our energy products. Differentials for all grades of crude oil and condensate were severely impacted by pipeline apportionment and lack of storage. With the curtailment of heavy oil production introduced by the Government of Alberta and easing of storage constraints, differentials to benchmark prices have significantly improved in recent months.

Production volumes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 averaged 9,774 boe/d, a 16 percent increase over the comparative period in 2017, while field condensate production volumes increased by 29 percent to 2,542 barrels per day ("bbls/day") over that same period.

Production volumes in the fourth quarter of 2018 averaged 9,444 boe/d, a two percent decrease over the comparative quarter in 2017. Field condensate comprised about 28 percent of production on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis while field condensate and natural gas liquids ("NGL") combined accounted for 42 percent of production. Production in the fourth quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by approximately 1,270 boe/d due to a combination of ongoing completion operations impacting adjacent producing wells (685 boe/d); scheduled and unscheduled facility outages (410 boe/d); and, the permanent suspension of the Company's Tower Creek sour gas well in October (175 boe/d). The performance of impacted offset wells has continued to improve since being put back on production with the deficit of current performance to pre-fracing performance being reduced to about 80 boe/d. With the shift to multi-well pad operations the impact on base production from offset frac operations will be greatly reduced.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Delphi Energy Corp. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 13:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELPHI ENERGY CORP
08:25aDELPHI ENERGY : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves
PU
08:04aDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports 2018 Year End Reserves
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
2018DELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY : Announces Close of $15 Million Note Financing
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Announces Close of $15 Million Note Financing
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY : Announces Close of $15 Million Note Financing
PU
2018DELPHI ENERGY : Announces Expanded Capital Program for Development of Its Liquid..
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
2018DELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Provides Operations Update and Second Half 2018 Outlook
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 -10,0 M
Net income 2018 -9,20 M
Debt 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 71,4 M
Chart DELPHI ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Delphi Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELPHI ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,88  CAD
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Reid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry S. Campbell Chairman
Hugo H. Batteke Vice President-Operations
Mark Behrman Chief Financial Officer
Lamont Clement Tolley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELPHI ENERGY CORP1.32%53
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.55%76 969
CNOOC LTD12.17%76 756
EOG RESOURCES INC.10.56%54 525
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.05%49 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD15.45%33 769
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.