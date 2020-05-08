Log in
Delphi Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing Of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Delphi Technologies PLC; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

05/08/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed sale of Delphi to BorgWarner Inc. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of Delphi shareholders under the federal securities laws.

If you are a Delphi shareholder and would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-pgnx-stock-merger-lantheus/ Delphi Class Action or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading proxy statement recommending that Delphi shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of Delphi to BorgWarner. According to the complaint, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Delphi's and BorgWarner's financial projections and the analyses performed by Delphi's financial advisor. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-stock-merger-borgwarner/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-class-action-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-filing-of-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-against-delphi-technologies-plc-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301056036.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
