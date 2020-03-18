Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delphi Technologies PLC    DLPH   JE00BD85SC56

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(DLPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delphi Technologies : Moore Kuehn Encourages DLPH, CSFL, TTPH, and FSCT Investors to Contact Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding BorgWarner's acquisition of Delphi, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Delphi will receive only 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for every share of Delphi owned. 

  • CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding South State Corporation's acquisition of CenterState Bank.  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of CenterState will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for every share of CenterState owned.  The investigation concerns whether CenterState's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Tetraphase has agreed to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.  Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tetraphase will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for every share of Tetrapahse owned.

  • Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Advent International's acquisition of Forescout Technologies.  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 for every share of Forescout owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-dlph-csfl-ttph-and-fsct-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301026326.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
01:54pDELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : Moore Kuehn Encourages DLPH, CSFL, TTPH, and FSCT Investor..
PR
02/25Treasury Wine to Miss Earnings Guidance Due to Coronavirus
DJ
02/13DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/13DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results above pr..
PU
02/13DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12Treasury Wine Warns on Coronavirus, Says CEO to Step Down Early
DJ
02/04BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of D..
PR
01/31Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Delphi Technologies ..
PR
01/31DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
01/30WeissLaw LLP Investigates Delphi Technologies PLC
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group