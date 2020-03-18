Delphi Technologies : Moore Kuehn Encourages DLPH, CSFL, TTPH, and FSCT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Delphi Technologies PLC ( NYSE: DLPH)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding BorgWarner's acquisition of Delphi, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Delphi will receive only 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for every share of Delphi owned.

CenterState Bank Corporation ( NASDAQ: CSFL)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding South State Corporation's acquisition of CenterState Bank. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of CenterState will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for every share of CenterState owned. The investigation concerns whether CenterState's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Tetraphase has agreed to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tetraphase will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for every share of Tetrapahse owned.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ: FSCT)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Advent International's acquisition of Forescout Technologies. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 for every share of Forescout owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-dlph-csfl-ttph-and-fsct-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301026326.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC