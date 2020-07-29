Delphi Technologies : Technology advances, product performance and competitiveness fuel new business wins for Delphi Technologies

LONDON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) continues to demonstrate its leadership in advanced fuel injection technologies as it secures new business, while expanding its current business with several global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The wins encompass applications ranging from luxury passenger cars to heavy-duty commercial vehicles, reinforcing the continuing demand by OEMs for greener, cleaner combustion technologies. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2022-23 timeframe.

Passenger cars: Delphi Technologies' fuel injection systems and components are recognized for their durability, performance and competitiveness. Two new customers will integrate the products into future vehicle platforms, while several existing customers have renewed and extended their contracts for similar technologies.

Commercial vehicles: A construction equipment supplier expanding into India required a complete common rail system to meet future emissions requirements. Additionally, an existing heavy-duty truck and bus OEM renewed and extended its contract for the complete fuel injection systems across their engine lineup. Both wins reflect Delphi Technologies' commitment to delivering diesel innovations that are at the forefront of the newest emission standards and enable cleaner mobility.

"This news follows our recent announcement of new business wins in China, underpinning global recognition from OEMs for our relentless pioneering spirit," says Richard F. Dauch, CEO, Delphi Technologies. "This new business and extended contracts for fuel injection system products emphasize that advanced, conventional engine technologies remain critical elements in our customers' future propulsion strategies, while the market continues its journey to electrification."

According to IHS Markit, by 2030, 80% of all vehicles will still have some form of combustion engine. This means that OEMs will need to hit emission and CO 2 reduction targets without major and time-consuming modifications. They are looking for technologies that will help to achieve those targets and can be incorporated onto current engine designs. An example is Delphi Technologies' 500+ bar gasoline direct injection (GDi) technology, which can be easily integrated into existing engine platforms, while delivering significant reductions in particulate emissions and improved fuel economy. Additionally, Delphi Technologies' F3 common rail system with DFI 21 injectors delivers class-leading emissions performance in a smaller, more durable package for medium- and heavy-duty engine applications.

"Our knowledge of propulsion systems, deep expertise in the automotive industry, and problem-solving mindset make us a trusted partner to our customers," says Kerem Erman, senior vice president and general manager, Fuel Injection Systems. "Our team is full of tenacious individuals focused on meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations for innovative, competitive, quality products."

Delphi Technologies' wide range of high-quality propulsion technologies are used by OEMs all over the globe to ensure vehicles now and in the future are driving cleaner, better and further than ever before.

