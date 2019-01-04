Log in
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
News

Delphi Technologies : collaborates with TomTom on Intelligent Driving

01/04/2019

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a leading advanced automotive propulsion solutions provider, today announces a collaboration with TomTom, a leader in navigation, traffic and map products. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to further optimize vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through the use of real-time mapping data.

Delphi Technologies collaborates with TomTom on Intelligent Driving

Delphi's Intelligent Driving controls will use real-time mapping data to predict changing driving conditions, such as route infrastructure and topography, traffic congestion and weather, which will improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and shorten commute times.

Mary Gustanski, chief technology officer, Delphi Technologies said "Smart propulsion solutions are the next logical step in transportation. Our collaboration with TomTom will help us to find new opportunities to integrate more information about a driver's route, in order to enhance our proprietary Intelligent Driving controls and allow vehicles to drive better, cleaner and further." 

Delphi Technologies' portfolio of new intelligent connected solutions brings vehicles to life. Data enabled by automated and connected technologies improves propulsion efficiency, safety and range of all vehicles to create a future of smarter vehicles.

About Delphi Technologies
Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEMs. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centres, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.

For more information about Delphi Technologies, please visit www.delphi.com

(PRNewsfoto/Delphi Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-technologies-collaborates-with-tomtom-on-intelligent-driving-300772708.html

SOURCE Delphi Technologies


© PRNewswire 2019
