Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  DelphX Capital Markets Inc.    DELX   CA24721L1013

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC.

(DELX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DelphX Announces Non-Brokered Unit Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") announced today that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,333,333 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of C$0.075 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$400,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") of DelphX and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10, for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.

In connection with the Offering, DelphX may pay to eligible finders cash finders' fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds received and may issue up to 373,333 finders' warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"). Each Finders' Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.075, for a period of three years after closing of the Offering.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue. DelphX insiders may participate in the Offering, subject to compliance with DelphX's insider trading policy.

The Common Shares of DelphX have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities herein described, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on optimizing credit markets. Its Cloud-based technology, actuarial science and reinsurance protocols enable fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

  • Covered Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with each CPO strike-price equaling the par value of its underlying security

  • Covered Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of a single underlying security or optionally participate in a pool of diversified risks that broadly diffuses the impact of credit events.

All CPOs and CRNs will be collateralized by investment grade assets held in custody by an independent custodian.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Contact:
Patrick Wood, President & CEO
416.473.9133
DelphX Capital Markets Inc.
E: info@delphx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of the DelphX platform. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: the state of the capital markets, tax issues associated with doing business internationally, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, DelphX disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57067


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC
06/01DelphX Announces Non-Brokered Unit Financing
NE
06/01DelphX Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors, Update on Fili..
NE
04/27DelphX Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements
NE
04/24DelphX Closes Previously Announced Unit Financing
NE
03/23DelphX Announces Amended Pricing to Its Unit Financing
NE
03/12DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS : Announces Non-Brokered, Unit Financing
AQ
2019DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS : Announces the Issuance of Options
AQ
2019DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS : Announces the Issuance of Options
AQ
2019DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS : Closes Previously Announced Unit and Debenture Financin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net income 2018 -8,51 M -6,27 M -6,27 M
Net Debt 2018 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2018 -3,19x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 9,40 M 6,90 M 6,93 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -2 335x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
DelphX Capital Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Ziegler President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry E. Fondren Executive Chairman
Shant V. Harootunian Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Mark Gledhill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Gordon Jardin Director, Chief Actuary & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC.-32.14%6
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-0.16%85 774
ADYEN N.V.63.13%39 700
WORLDLINE8.44%13 642
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.78%4 642
SIMCORP A/S-2.64%4 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group