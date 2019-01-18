Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Delrey Metals Corp    DLRY   CA24735H1047

DELREY METALS CORP (DLRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:04:58 pm
0.2 CAD   +8.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delrey Metals Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 638

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:35am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE:DLRY) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #638 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Delrey Metals Corp.
Morgan Good
6046208904
info@delreymetals.com
www.delreymetals.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELREY METALS CORP
06:35aDELREY METALS CORP. : Invitation to VRIC Booth 638
NE
2018Delrey Acquires Vanadium Assets
NE
2018DELREY METALS : expands portfolio with BC vanadium properties
AQ
2018Delrey Metals Announces Acquisition of Two B.C. Vanadium Projects; Strengthen..
NE
2018Delrey Metals Corp. Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer
NE
2018Delrey Metals Defines Significant New Cobalt, Copper & Zinc Anomaly, Also Dis..
NE
2018(PODCAST!) NEWLYTRADING! DELREY META : Cse)
AQ
More news
Chart DELREY METALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Delrey Metals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan Good President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Michael Blady Independent Director
Ming Jang Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELREY METALS CORP0.00%0
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-4.84%8 496
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 221
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.11%2 094
HECLA MINING COMPANY4.24%1 205
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-1.41%1 158
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.