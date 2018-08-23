Boston: Delta offers five ways to work on your tan in the Caribbean (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES
08/23/2018

Customers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport have now five more ways to relax during winter with seasonal routes to Caribbean destinations now available for sale. Punta Cana, Nassau, Turks and Caicos, Aruba and Montego Bay offer a respite from the cold as well as an opportunity to start the New Year with one resolution accomplished: getting the perfect tan.

'It's thrilling to offer more connections between Boston and the Caribbean, a favorite destination of U.S. customers because of its beaches, culture and biodiversity,' said Agustin Durand, General Manager-Central America and Caribbean. 'Whether you prefer to tan in legendary beaches like Punta Cana, Eagle Beach, Taylor Bay and Junkanoo Beach, go river rafting in Martha Brae, or visit local museums and historic centers, we are thrilled to be able to connect our customers in Boston with these iconic Caribbean destinations.'

Delta has significantly expanded service in Boston, including service to Florida, top business destinations and upcoming new nonstop routes to Las Vegas and Philadelphia, starting this October.

'We are committed to offering our Boston customers thoughtful service at every touch point, including excellent airport customer service, industry-leading operational reliability and two Delta Sky Clubs at Logan International,' said Charlie Schewe, Director - New England Sales. 'We look forward to an outstanding schedule this winter for our Boston customers offering over 100 peak-day round-trip flights to more than 35 destinations.'

The seasonal winter schedules are as follows:

Boston (BOS) - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 950

BOS at 7:00 a.m.

PUJ at Noon

Saturdays

DL 946

PUJ at 1 p.m.

BOS at 4:06 p.m.

Saturdays

Boston (BOS) - Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 5989

BOS at 8:50 a.m.

NAS at 12:56 p.m.

Saturdays

DL 6108

NAS at 1:40 p.m.

BOS at 5:31 p.m.

Saturdays

Boston (BOS) - Turks and Caicos (PLS) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 528

BOS at 8:00 a.m.

PLS at 11:53 a.m.

Saturdays

DL 744

PLS at 12:55 p.m.

BOS at 4:50 p.m.

Saturdays

Boston (BOS) - Aruba (AUA) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 519

BOS at 7:25 a.m.

AUA at 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays

DL 520

AUA at 2:00 p.m.

BOS at 5:55 p.m.

Saturdays

Boston (BOS) - Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) Begins Dec. 20, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 1709

BOS at 10:40 a.m.

MBJ at 3:05 p.m.

Saturdays

DL 1684

MBJ at 4:05 p.m.

BOS at 8:08 p.m.

Saturdays

Flights to Punta Cana will operate using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with 16 First Class seats, 36 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 108 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Nassau will operate using a Delta Connection Embraer 175 aircraft, with 12 First Class seats, 20 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 44 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Turks and Caicos will operate using an Airbus A319 aircraft, with 12 First Class seats, 18 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 102 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Aruba will operate using a Boeing 737-900 aircraft, with 20 First Class, 21 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 136 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Montego Bay will operate using an Airbus A320 aircraft, with 16 First Class seats, 18 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 123 Main Cabin seats.

Once onboard, all customers on flights from Boston to the Caribbean can enjoy complimentary Delta Studio featuring over 300 movies and 500 TV show episodes on-demand in-flight entertainment on individual seatback screens or streamed directly to a laptop, tablet or mobile. There is also free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:06:05 UTC
