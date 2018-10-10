Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : Additional roadway improvements at New York-LGA ease airport access for Delta customers (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Untangling the complicated on-airport roadways at New York-LGA is a significant part of the airport's ongoing transformation, and beginning this week, Delta customers coming to the airport with flights to catch will notice a major new upgrade.

[Attachment]

A unified upper-level roadway now serves both Delta terminals at LGA thanks to a new vehicle bridge that links the departures-level roads serving Terminals C and D. All departing customers will use the existing ramp on the far east end of the airport that leads to Terminal D departures and then continue on to Terminal C.

'Delta teams are working hard every single day to build our new, state-of-the-art home in Queens, and saving our customers time in getting to and from the airport is something we're proud to be able to deliver,' said Ryan Marzullo, Managing Director - Corporate Real Estate. 'We're excited about the milestones yet to come as construction continues at a quick pace.'

Last month saw the opening of a flyover ramp that also benefits Delta customers arriving to Terminals C and D by car. By project's end, the roadways at LGA are expected to be significantly simplified, with the number of traffic signals reduced from 19 to three.

The latest roadway improvements also allow Delta to capture more of the real estate necessary to continue building the airline's $3.9 billion Sky Way at LGA. Customers flying through LaGuardia can already see the glass and metal façade wrapping much of Delta's first concourse on the new facility, and inside the new space, mechanical and electrical elements are progressing quickly.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
10:48pDELTA AIR LINES : Additional roadway improvements at New York-LGA ease airport a..
PU
10:33pDELTA AIR LINES : prepares for ops restart as Hurricane Michael makes landfall i..
PU
02:48pDELTA AIR LINES : Travelers navigate around Atlanta airport construction at Delt..
AQ
02:09aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : to end year-round service in Portland
AQ
10/09DELTA AIR LINES : proactively cancels flights as Hurricane Michael approaches (A..
PU
10/09VIDEO : Delta, KaBOOM! build 26th playground at Bolton Academy on 'Hands on Atla..
PU
10/09DELTA AIR LINES : makes schedule adjustments, waives baggage fees ahead of Micha..
PU
10/09DELTA AIR LINES : Cargo to extend Bluetooth tracking to off-airport customer fac..
PU
10/09DELTA AIR LINES : taps customers via Twitter poll to pick in-flight movie featur..
PU
10/09Air France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:38pDelta Air Lines earnings preview 
10/08DELTA AIR LINES EARNINGS PREVIEW : Fuel Costs And Hurricane Florence Are Concern.. 
10/06STOCKS TO WATCH : Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs 
10/04GLOBAL JETS ETF : Spreading Bets Across The Sector 
10/04Global Quality Edge Fund Q2 '18 Commentary - Detecting Red Flags (Analysis) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 358 M
EBIT 2018 5 365 M
Net income 2018 3 946 M
Debt 2018 7 004 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 9,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 35 161 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,9 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-9.18%35 161
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.82%22 198
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.67%15 841
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.65%15 318
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.26%14 554
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-12.81%11 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.