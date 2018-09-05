Log in
Delta Air Lines

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
My previous session
News 
News

Delta Air Lines : Atlanta, wanderlust for the Caribbean? Delta offers seasonal destinations to explore (Article)

09/05/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Customers flying out from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will again have ​this winter more options to follow their wanderlust and visit three beautiful Caribbean destinations during the holidays, with seasonal routes now available for sale through Delta.com to Antigua, Grenada and St. Kitts.

These remarkable alternatives offer great cuisine, warm beaches, and cultures to discover set up on the amazing Caribbean waters.

'We listen to our customers and offer seasonal routes between Atlanta and the Caribbean, one of the favorite regions for traveling during the winter,' said Agustin Durand, General Manager - Central America and Caribbean. 'Whether you are traveling with your friends or with your family for the holidays, there are great places to explore, like visiting the Nelson's Dockyard National Park in Antigua, walking around the narrow streets of St. George's in Grenada or exploring the Nevis Heritage Trail in St. Kitts.'

The seasonal winter schedules are as follows:

Atlanta (ATL) - Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda (ANU) Beginning Nov. 17, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 653

ATL at 9:45 a.m.

ANU at 3:10 p.m.

Saturdays

DL 652

ANU at 4:10 p.m.

ATL at 7:40 p.m.

Saturdays

Atlanta (ATL) - Grenada, Grenada (GND) Beginning Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 725

ATL at 9:55 a.m.

GND at 3:29 p.m.

Saturdays

DL 796

GND at 3:30 p.m.

ATL at 7:34 p.m.

Saturdays

Atlanta (ATL) - St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB) Beginning Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

DL 890

ATL at 10 a.m.

SKB at 2:57 p.m.

Two weekly flights

DL 863

SKB at 4:10 p.m.

ATL at 7:38 p.m.

Two weekly flights

Flights to Antigua and St. Kitts will operate on Boeing 737-900 aircraft, with 20 First Class seats, 21 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 139 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Grenada will operate on Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring 16 First Class seats, 36 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 108 Main Cabin seats.

Once on board, all customers will be able to enjoy Delta Studio - the complimentary entertainment service for Delta customers that offers over 300 movies and 550 TV show episodes alongside music and games on individual seat-back screens, or streamed directly to a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Recently, Delta installed its 600th aircraft with seat-back entertainment, making the airline the industry leader in seat-back entertainment. Customers will also be able to use free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.



Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 18:16:01 UTC
