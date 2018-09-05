Delta Air Lines : Atlanta, wanderlust for the Caribbean? Delta offers seasonal destinations to explore (Article)

Customers flying out from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will again have ​this winter more options to follow their wanderlust and visit three beautiful Caribbean destinations during the holidays, with seasonal routes now available for sale through Delta.com to Antigua, Grenada and St. Kitts.

These remarkable alternatives offer great cuisine, warm beaches, and cultures to discover set up on the amazing Caribbean waters.

'We listen to our customers and offer seasonal routes between Atlanta and the Caribbean, one of the favorite regions for traveling during the winter,' said Agustin Durand, General Manager - Central America and Caribbean. 'Whether you are traveling with your friends or with your family for the holidays, there are great places to explore, like visiting the Nelson's Dockyard National Park in Antigua, walking around the narrow streets of St. George's in Grenada or exploring the Nevis Heritage Trail in St. Kitts.'

The seasonal winter schedules are as follows:

Atlanta (ATL) - Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda (ANU) Beginning Nov. 17, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 653 ATL at 9:45 a.m. ANU at 3:10 p.m. Saturdays DL 652 ANU at 4:10 p.m. ATL at 7:40 p.m. Saturdays

Atlanta (ATL) - Grenada, Grenada (GND) Beginning Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 725 ATL at 9:55 a.m. GND at 3:29 p.m. Saturdays DL 796 GND at 3:30 p.m. ATL at 7:34 p.m. Saturdays

Atlanta (ATL) - St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB) Beginning Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 890 ATL at 10 a.m. SKB at 2:57 p.m. Two weekly flights DL 863 SKB at 4:10 p.m. ATL at 7:38 p.m. Two weekly flights

Flights to Antigua and St. Kitts will operate on Boeing 737-900 aircraft, with 20 First Class seats, 21 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 139 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Grenada will operate on Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring 16 First Class seats, 36 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 108 Main Cabin seats.

Once on board, all customers will be able to enjoy Delta Studio - the complimentary entertainment service for Delta customers that offers over 300 movies and 550 TV show episodes alongside music and games on individual seat-back screens, or streamed directly to a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Recently, Delta installed its 600th aircraft with seat-back entertainment, making the airline the industry leader in seat-back entertainment. Customers will also be able to use free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.