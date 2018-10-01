Delta Air Lines : , Boston’s No. 1 global airline, to offer nonstop Lisbon service in summer 2019 (Article)

Delta is giving Boston customers even more trans-Atlantic choices beginning next summer when the airline inaugurates new nonstop service to Lisbon, Portugal on May 23.

'Delta has significantly grown Boston's direct access to the world in the past five years, including popular tourism destinations like Dublin and now Lisbon, as well as flights to major international hubs offering onward travel to hundreds more destinations,' said Roberto Ioriatti, Vice President - Trans-Atlantic. 'This will be an excellent addition to the many options for nonstop international travel available to Delta customers at Logan International Airport.'

Lisbon flying complements existing Delta service to London-Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin.

Through Delta and its partners, customers can access nonstop Seoul-Incheon service operated by joint venture partner Korean Air beginning in April; additional Amsterdam service by joint venture partner KLM starting on March 31; Mexico City service operated by partner Aeromexico; Paris-Charles de Gaulle service operated by joint venture partner Air France; London-Heathrow service operated by joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic; and Rome service operated by joint venture partner Alitalia.

The daily Lisbon service will operate from May 23 through Sept. 3 on the following schedule:

Boston Logan International Airport - Lisbon Airport

Departs Arrives BOS at 9:45 p.m. LIS at 9:15 a.m. (next day)

Lisbon Airport - Boston Logan International Airport

Departs Arrives LIS at 10:45 a.m. BOS at 1:15 p.m.

The onboard Delta experience will be on Boeing 757 aircraft equipped with 20 seats in Delta Premium Select, 29 seats Delta Comfort+ and 150 seats in the Main Cabin. The onboard experience includes access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens and power ports in every seat.

'Delta is thrilled to offer our customers one more additional European destination next summer,' said Charlie Schewe, Director - New England Sales. 'Greater Boston has a large Portuguese community and this new service will provide a valuable link for residents on both sides of the Atlantic.'

Later this month, Delta will mark its 50th and 51st nonstop destinations from Boston to Las Vegas and Philadelphia​ respectively.

Seasonal service that operated between Lisbon and Delta's Atlanta hub during summer 2018 will not return in 2019.