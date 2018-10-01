Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : , Boston’s No. 1 global airline, to offer nonstop Lisbon service in summer 2019 (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

Delta is giving Boston customers even more trans-Atlantic choices beginning next summer when the airline inaugurates new nonstop service to Lisbon, Portugal on May 23.

'Delta has significantly grown Boston's direct access to the world in the past five years, including popular tourism destinations like Dublin and now Lisbon, as well as flights to major international hubs offering onward travel to hundreds more destinations,' said Roberto Ioriatti, Vice President - Trans-Atlantic. 'This will be an excellent addition to the many options for nonstop international travel available to Delta customers at Logan International Airport.'

Lisbon flying complements existing Delta service to London-Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin.

Through Delta and its partners, customers can access nonstop Seoul-Incheon service operated by joint venture partner Korean Air beginning in April; additional Amsterdam service by joint venture partner KLM starting on March 31; Mexico City service operated by partner Aeromexico; Paris-Charles de Gaulle service operated by joint venture partner Air France; London-Heathrow service operated by joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic; and Rome service operated by joint venture partner Alitalia.

The daily Lisbon service will operate from May 23 through Sept. 3 on the following schedule:

Boston Logan International Airport - Lisbon Airport

Departs

Arrives

BOS at 9:45 p.m.

LIS at 9:15 a.m. (next day)

Lisbon Airport - Boston Logan International Airport

Departs

Arrives

LIS at 10:45 a.m.

BOS at 1:15 p.m.

The onboard Delta experience will be on Boeing 757 aircraft equipped with 20 seats in Delta Premium Select, 29 seats Delta Comfort+ and 150 seats in the Main Cabin. The onboard experience includes access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens and power ports in every seat.

'Delta is thrilled to offer our customers one more additional European destination next summer,' said Charlie Schewe, Director - New England Sales. 'Greater Boston has a large Portuguese community and this new service will provide a valuable link for residents on both sides of the Atlantic.'

Later this month, Delta will mark its 50th and 51st nonstop destinations from Boston to Las Vegas and Philadelphia​ respectively.

Seasonal service that operated between Lisbon and Delta's Atlanta hub during summer 2018 will not return in 2019.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
03:42pDELTA AIR LINES : Boston’s No. 1 global airline, to offer nonstop Lisbon s..
PU
03:42pDELTA AIR LINES : More links to London and a new way to Lisbon next summer on De..
PU
03:34pAir France human resources executive Gateau to leave company
RE
09/29DELTA AIR LINES : adjusts flight schedule as Typhoon Trami moves towards Japan (..
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : celebrates grand opening of Bob Hope USO LAX Center (Article)
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : racks up two awards for employee wellness (Article)
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : celebrates National Honey Month with, Honey Hangar party, tour..
PU
09/27DELTA AIR LINES : issues waiver for Japan ahead of Typhoon Trami (Article)
PU
09/27DELTA AIR LINES : ESPN host Samantha Ponder discusses traveling with 3 kids, and..
PU
09/27Minister to Air France-KLM boss - Fix airline before talk of stake sale
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/28ALASKA AIR : Considering The Pluses And Minuses, I Take A Pass 
09/27JETBLUE : Plenty To Appreciate About This Well-Rounded Airline 
09/27UNITED : The Growth Story Of Major U.S. Airlines 
09/26DELTA AIR LINES : Beating Earnings Should Be Easy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 358 M
EBIT 2018 5 413 M
Net income 2018 3 917 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,22
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 39 980 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,7 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES3.27%40 097
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.14%24 082
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.45%17 274
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.41%17 148
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 248
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.08%12 540
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.