Delta Air Lines : CEO Ed Bastian talks culture, servant leadership in visit to Georgia Tech (Article)

Delta Air Lines : CEO Ed Bastian talks culture, servant leadership in visit to Georgia Tech

0
09/14/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke to a group of students, alumni and members of the Georgia Institute of Technology community Wednesday about leadership, culture and Delta's mission to better connect the world.[Attachment]

During the fireside chat with Maryam Alavi, Dean of Scheller College of Business and Professor of IT Management, Ed emphasized his primary focus as CEO is Delta's people.

'My schedule is based around our people, which occupies an enormous part of my time,' Ed said. 'One of the most important things, if not the most important thing I do, is spend quality time with our people - not just at the management level, but with our frontline personnel.'

When asked about qualities one needs to become a part of Delta's thriving culture, Ed highlighted the importance of prospective candidates embodying servant leadership, noting that service and selflessness are core attributes to the company's values.

'We're looking for people who love to serve, and we look for it in various ways - in terms of the jobs they hold outside of school and their work experiences,' Ed said. 'We can teach people about the airline business, but you can't teach people to serve unless they have a real passion for it.'

The conversation concluded with questions from the audience on topics ranging from Delta's commitment to sustainability, cross-cultural engagement, network expansion and more.

A replay of the webcast will be available. ​​​

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 16:22:10 UTC
