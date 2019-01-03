Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 09:03:32 pm
45.655 USD   -8.85%
2018DELTA AIR LINES : Good timing to go long again
2018Altria Deal Lifts Juul to Top Echelon -- WSJ
DJ
2018Altria Is Nearing a Deal to Take a 35% Stake in Juul -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Global team effort connects customer with his family on opposite side of the world (Video)

01/03/2019 | 07:44pm CET

When a runway was closed in Manila, Philippines and dozens of flights were canceled, Delta people worked tirelessly to find new connections for more than 1,000 customers. Customer Rick King was sure he wouldn't be leaving Manila for a few days, but Delta people worked diligently to make sure Rick would be home to spend quality time with his family as soon as possible.

From asking the Pacific Club to order meals and extend their hours for Delta customers since most hotels were booked, to Sanna Ocampo, Station Manager - MNL, and her team ensuring Rick was on the first flight out of Manila, Delta people made certain he was well taken care of. And it truly was a global effort. Yuki Abe, an Airport Customer Service Agent in Narita, even ran side-by-side with Rick to ensure he made his connection on a different airline.

'I personally feel like I had Sanna as a guardian angel,' said Rick. 'I pick Delta because Delta has the best people. That's what makes the real difference all over the world.'

'The team effort in Manila and Narita is a testament to how our people across the world are dedicated to Delta customers,' said Jim Davis, V.P. of Airport Operations - International. 'Our people go above and beyond every day, overcoming challenges to ensure our customers have the best experience possible whether traveling through Asia, Europe, South America or anywhere in between.'

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 18:43:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 473 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 3 784 M
Debt 2018 7 072 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,09
P/E ratio 2019 7,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 34 343 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES0.38%34 343
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 936
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.04%15 184
AIR CHINA LTD.-1.83%14 702
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%13 553
ANA HOLDINGS INC0.00%12 850
