Delta Air Lines : , LAFC partner with Bresee Foundation for back-to-school backpack giveaway for local students (Article)

Delta Air Lines : , LAFC partner with Bresee Foundation for back-to-school backpack giveaway for local students

08/15/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Delta Air Lines and the Los Angeles Football Club teamed up with the Bresee Foundation, a leading non-profit organization in Los Angeles dedicated to offering quality after-school programs and family services, to host a back-to-school backpack giveaway to help local middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year.

[Attachment]

The fun-filled day included 30 Delta and LAFC volunteers who celebrated the back-to-school season with 150 of Bresee Foundation's middle school youth in Central Los Angeles/Koreatown. The volunteers shared their career backgrounds with the youth and lead an art workshop in which students designed binder covers and set their goals for the school year. Students enjoyed lunch and 5 on 5 soccer games led by Bresee's LAFC Youth Leaders and received backpacks stuffed with donated school supplies.

[Attachment]

The backpack giveaway was the first in a series of three community events organized by Delta, LAFC and the Bresee Foundation. In the fall, the partners will host two more community activities, including a beach cleanup on September 29 and a job shadow opportunity on October 23, during which 12 Bresee students will work alongside Delta employees to learn about the aviation industry.

Delta and Aeromexico are the official airline partners of LAFC, and their partnership underscores a continued commitment to being the leading transborder alliance and a strong partner to the Los Angeles community. As the team's official airlines and founding-level, 'Golden-Boot' original supporters, Delta and Aeromexico host several community engagement events throughout the year with LAFC.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:05:01 UTC
